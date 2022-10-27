Jimmy Roberts

Jimmy Roberts

 COURTESY PHOTO

BLACKFOOT — Three Bingham County deputy coroners have resigned as a result of allegations of sexual battery filed last week in Ada County against interim Bingham County Coroner James “Jimmy” Roberts, according to an East Idaho News report.

The resignations reportedly take effect Nov. 10, and it appears they hinge on Roberts submitting his resignation.


