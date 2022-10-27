BLACKFOOT — Three Bingham County deputy coroners have resigned as a result of allegations of sexual battery filed last week in Ada County against interim Bingham County Coroner James “Jimmy” Roberts, according to an East Idaho News report.
The resignations reportedly take effect Nov. 10, and it appears they hinge on Roberts submitting his resignation.
The three deputy coroners — Chief Deputy Coroner Stacie Salazar, Dallen Farmer, and Leland Sorensen — reportedly signed a letter requesting Roberts’ resignation, along with a letter from Salazar in which she says she will no longer be a part of Roberts’ “reckless and dangerous behavior,” the report says.
Attempts by the Chronicle to contact Salazar and Farmer Thursday were unsuccessful. A call to the coroner’s office went to a voice message in which Roberts says he is “out of the office.”
Bingham County Sheriff Jeff Gardner told the Chronicle Thursday that in the event of an emergency requiring a coroner, his deputies call Roberts. Should there be no coroner available, he said, a detective would go out and do an investigation.
Gardner said there have been no calls required to the coroner’s office in the past few weeks.
“It will be business as usual” as far as the need for a coroner, he added. “We’ll deal with it as we go. That’s the way we’ll continue to function.”
Roberts was charged with misdemeanor sexual battery in Ada County, according to a probable cause form filed Oct. 13.
Roberts, 55, is running unopposed as a Republican in the Nov. 8 general election. Roberts had been serving as the chief deputy coroner before former county coroner Nick Hirschi left office May 26.
A statement issued and signed by eight elected officials of Bingham County — including the county prosecutor, sheriff, county clerk, treasurer, assessor, and the three county commissioners — requested Roberts’ resignation.
The letter says the pending case is a personal matter and those charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. It said personal distractions must not interrupt the service provided by the coroner’s office and when elected officials are facing criminal charges it places a burden on the county due to unwanted publicity and negativity.
Roberts was released on his own recognizance, according to court records.
The complaint says that Roberts committed the crime on or about April 13 in Boise. It says that Roberts willfully had physical contact over or under the clothing of the alleged victim without consent and with the intent to degrade, humiliate, or demean the person touched. The complaint alleges that Roberts grabbed a woman’s breasts.
A no-contact order has been issued barring Roberts from contact with the victim.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.