A caravan of law enforcement vehicles made its way from Idaho Falls to Blackfoot Friday morning after a Bingham County Sheriff’s detective was released from the hospital following a shooting incident in Blackfoot Wednesday morning.
According to a Facebook post from the Idaho State Fraternal Order of Police, the officer who was shot in the arm is recovering. The officer’s name has not been released yet pending an investigation by the Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force.
There were reportedly three suspects involved in the incident Wednesday, with the body of one male suspect being found in the back yard of a home near the intersection of Rich Street and South Shilling. It is not yet clear how that suspect was killed. Another male suspect was arrested and a female suspect is believed to be still at large.
The names of the suspects involved, including the one arrested and the other one killed in the incident, were also not being released as of Friday morning.
The caravan escorting the sheriff’s officer from an Idaho Falls hospital consisted of vehicles from the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, Blackfoot Police Department, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, and Idaho State Police.
A fund has been set up through the Snake River FOP Lodge #35 for donations. Here are the details. Donations can be made through Idaho Central Credit Union under the name “Bingham County 326,” and checks can be mailed to the lodge at P.O. Box 1053, Blackfoot, ID 83221.
The Blackfoot Police Department put out a Facebook post asking the public to help the officer out as he continues his long road to recovering.
“While many expenses are covered there (are) several not covered, loss of overtime, loss of secondary employment, loss of wages by the spouse while caring for the deputy and expenses related but not covered,” the post said.