On April 13, 2021, 9-1-1 Dispatcher Layton Powell received a call reporting a female with difficulty breathing. During the course of the call it was determined the female was unconscious and agonal breathing. At that time Powell began instructing the caller in performing CPR. Powell was calm, professional, courteous, compassionate and encouraging.
Shelley QRU Chief Lyle Barney arrived on the scene and stated the patient was awake and talking to him by the time she was being loaded into the ambulance. Barney stated the patient had been in full cardiac arrest and if Powell hadn’t instructed the husband on CPR and done such a great job at it, the patient would not have lived. He stated that Powell truly saved her life.
We are proud at the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office to have Powell as a part of our 9-1-1 team. Some people spend their whole lives wondering if they make a difference. When you work in 9-1-1, you don’t have to wonder.
Thank you Layton for your hard work and dedication to the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office and the communities we serve. You make a difference.
EDITOR'S NOTE: A feature story on Layton Powell's efforts will appear in Sunday's Bingham News Chronicle.