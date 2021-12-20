BLACKFOOT — Diva Dance from Blackfoot recently took home top awards at Western States Dance Competition held at Blackfoot High School Dec. 3-4.

Diva Dance took home the Overall Championship Award with their Dream Company for “Bop” in the Medium Size Division.

Each judge chose their first place award and Diva Dance received one for their Achieve Company with “Never Tear Us Apart” and for their Lady Ignite Team with “Barracuda.”

Diva Dance received 10 superior (first place) ratings for their team dances. Their soloists and trio all placed in the top four places and they also placed in the top four places for Dance Down.

Diva Dance is under the direction of Wendy Schild.

