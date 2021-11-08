Graduating in 1951 from Hillsdale High School in Hillsdale, Ill., Don Hayes enlisted in the Air Force and served from 1952-1956. He was an Airborne Navigational Radar Repairman.
Nine weeks of basic training took place at Lackland Air Force Base (AFB) in San Antonio, Texas.
After basic training, Hayes was shipped to Kessler AFB in Biloxi, Miss., for technical training on airborne navigational radar. It was a new radar set. He graduated after nine months of training.
In December, he received 10 days leave (that was extended to 20 days) to return home to marry Beverly Stephenson.
The couple drove a ’39 Plymouth sedan to his permanent assignment at MacDill AFB in Tampa, Fla., in December 1953. MacDill was a Strategic Air Command (SAC) base.
Hayes was assigned to the 305th bomb squadron, 305th bomb wing (medium). His job was to maintain airborne navigational radar equipment on the B-47 bombers and the KC-97 refueling tanker aircraft. The bombers carried 40,000 pounds of JP-4 fuel to refuel a plane in flight. The KC-97 used a high octane blend fuel for mid-flight refueling.
Speaking of their duty assignment, Hayes’ wife, Bev, said, “When we arrived at MacDill, we were so green behind the ears, we didn’t know how to go about getting a place to live.”
During his assignment at MacDill, Hayes was assigned five separate TDY’s (temporary duty).
In 1954, his first TDY was at the Ben Guerir AFB near Marrakesh, Morocco. It lasted 90 days.
“I was able to tour Marrakesh a bit,” he said.
In 1955, he had two TDY assignments. His first temporary duty assignment was to Lockbourne AFB near Columbus, Ohio, where they were field testing IFF (Identification Friend or Foe). The base has since been decommissioned and is now known as the Rickenbacker International Airfield, named after the WWI ace Eddie Rickenbacker.
That same year, his next TDY took him to Lajes Field in the Azores. A simulation of an emergency war plan was taking place. The bombers refueled planes in the air over the Azores. The planes had started in Florida, were refueled in flight over the Azores and then headed to Moscow. After reaching Moscow, the bombers would meet the planes over the Azores to refuel them so they could complete their journey to Florida.
“It was all in a day’s work,” Hayes said. “Those bombers do not want turbulent weather when refueling.”
His next TDY was an assignment to Kessler AFB in Biloxi, Miss., to field test another IFF (Identification Friend or Foe). His final TDY was a return to Ben Guirer AFB in Morocco where he was unable to get off the base.
“I enlisted because I love this country so much and am so blessed to be here; I felt I owed the country,” Hayes said. “I also enlisted because my best friend, Don Wilson, was lost ditching a B-29 in 1952.”
“There were only three survivors; 11 of the 14-man crew were missing,” he said.
The B-29 was returning from a night combat mission over North Korea.
“She ran out of oil,” Hayes said. “They were 10 minutes from Okinawa.”
According to Korean War Education, the aircraft crashed into a heavy sea with 10-20 foot waves. The fuselage sank.
Airman 2nd Class Donald Wilson (Hayes’ friend) was alive after the crash but lost his life successfully saving the life of Chuck Rees, who was pinned in the wreckage.
Fifty years after his death, Wilson was awarded an Air Medal.
“I was in the hospital at Lackland AFB in Texas with pneumonia when I heard about the armistice that had been signed in Korea,” Hayes said. “I was so disappointed. I wanted to get to Korea to honor my friend, Don Wilson.”
The armistice was signed on July 27, 1953.
Hayes did not reenlist when that opportunity came up.
“I figured I owed my country something but not another four years,” he said. “I went back to the farm near Hillsdale, Ill.”
“My dad’s acreage was rather small and it probably would not be able to support two families, so I went to work for John Deere in its factory.”
He also worked for a farm organization on the road before rejoining John Deere in its warehouse.
“If I can tell young people anything, I would tell them it is worthwhile to establish a good reputation,” he said. “Reputation counts.”
He moved his family to Idaho when his mother-in-law wanted to move closer to her children and grandchildren, most of whom were in Idaho.
Hayes worked as the maintenance man for a forge shop where he worked 60 hours each week for three years.
He opened a small engine business and outdoor equipment business in Shelley named Don’s Fix It Shop.
Hayes and his wife Bev served an LDS mission in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, from 1998-2000. They were in Medicine Hat for 18 months and spent the last six months in Nakusp, British Columbia.
Returning to Shelley, Hayes worked at Mountain View Sales and Service and eventually Ace Hardware before he retired in 2015.
The couple has seven grown children. Their first son was a Marine; their second son served in the Navy. A son-in-law has also served in the military.
Hayes is a member of the American Legion Shelley Post and plays the bugle in the honor guard. The Hayes, formerly of Shelley, now reside in Idaho Falls.