Snowpack photo

Mountain snowpack levels in every Idaho basin are well above normal, but water managers caution that a lot more snow is needed this winter to ensure an adequate water supply for 2023.

 Idaho Farm Bureau Federation photo

Idaho’s new water year is off to a great start thanks to the recent snowstorms, and mountain snowpack levels in all Idaho basins are well above normal.

But it’s also really early in the water year, which began Oct. 1, and a lot more mountain snow is needed to ensure farmers, recreationists and others who depend on the state’s reservoirs have a decent water supply in 2023.


