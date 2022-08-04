Hall Of Fame Seymour Football

New England Patriots’ Richard Seymour (93) holds the Vince Lombardi trophy after the Patriots defeated the Carolina Panthers 32-29 to win Super Bowl XXXVIII on Feb. 1, 2004, in Houston. Seymour’s winning start in New England is a good starting point for how the defensive lineman ended up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The Patriots won the Super Bowl in three of Seymour’s first four seasons.

 AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File

Richard Seymour was winning Super Bowls with the New England Patriots before, as he put it, Tom Brady was Tom Brady.

The defensive lineman’s early success — three championships in his first four seasons — is as good a starting point as any for how Seymour ended up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

