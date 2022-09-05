BLACKFOOT -- Long lines, packed stands and parking areas near the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds filled with vehicles were a common sight during the opening weekend of the 2022 Eastern Idaho State Fair.

Attendees braved hot weather to go to the fair during the long Labor Day weekend. Andy Grammer entertained the audience Friday night in what was the first of three sold-out grandstand night show crowds, what EISF Manager Brandon Bird said was a first for the fair, with comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias making a return trip Thursday night and musician Cole Swindell appearing this Friday night.

Recommended for you