Normandy (2) with jockey Jose Figueroa in the irons won by a nose over Bc Fast Dash ridden by Jesus Canales in the AQHA Regional John Deere Juvenile Trials during pari-mutuel horse racing at the Eastern Idaho State Fair in Blackfoot Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022.
There were some colorful sights, including this dragon, in the Eastern Idaho State Fair parade in Blackfoot Saturday morning, Sept. 3, 2022.
JOHN MILLER/JMILLER@BCCHRON.COM
BLACKFOOT -- Long lines, packed stands and parking areas near the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds filled with vehicles were a common sight during the opening weekend of the 2022 Eastern Idaho State Fair.
Attendees braved hot weather to go to the fair during the long Labor Day weekend. Andy Grammer entertained the audience Friday night in what was the first of three sold-out grandstand night show crowds, what EISF Manager Brandon Bird said was a first for the fair, with comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias making a return trip Thursday night and musician Cole Swindell appearing this Friday night.
Big crowds lined Shilling Ave., Saturday morning for the fair parade.
The grandstand was full Sunday afternoon for pari-mutuel horse racing and Indian relay races. One horse was injured during the pari-mutuel races Sunday and had to be taken off the track in an equine ambulance. The roar of big machines could be heard for blocks around during the Western Truck and Tractor Pulls Nationals Sunday night.
The Gem State Classic Pro Rodeo took over the grandstand Monday night and is set to continue Tuesday night.
Temperatures are expected to remain hot Tuesday and Wednesday with highs around 100 degrees both days before a change comes in Thursday with winds increasing. Sunny skies will continue Friday and Saturday with high temperatures dropping down to around 80 degrees.
The fair comes to a close Saturday night, capped off by the September Slam Demolition Derby put on by the Blackfoot Elks.