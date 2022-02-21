BLACKFOOT — Ed Humphreys, a Republican gubernatorial candidate in the 2022 election, visited Blackfoot Friday for a town hall, where citizens could ask him questions about his campaign and find out his stance on a number of controversial issues.
They gathered in the meeting room in the Blackfoot Public Library and asked him about things such as refugee resettlement, political correctness, and critical race theory, among other things.
Humphreys, who calls himself a constitutional conservative, has made some bold promises should he win the governor’s seat in November. He’s promised to eliminate state income tax, end what he calls socialist policies in Idaho’s state government, and grant school choice to families.
“I actually believe that it’s gonna be Idaho to show the rest of the country there’s a way to fight back and turn it around, so we can have a measure of sanity back in our lives again,” Humphreys said.
He began the town hall by talking about how he got into politics, which he wasn’t invested in until three years ago. It started when he went to a Republican Party meeting in Ada County, where he lives, and thought it was “quite pathetic.”
“I just got to see very quickly that the party was not going to actually provide the direction, the leadership, the change that many of us want to see. Change has to come from outside of it,” Humphreys said.
This led Humphreys to begin an organization called Make Ada Great Again. Later, the county commissioners office flipped from blue to red, and a conservative city council and mayor ended up in office.
Humphreys also said he had success with a Citizens Committee for Election Integrity, and he introduced a bill to ban critical race theory to the state legislature, which passed in what he called a watered down, weak version of what it originally was.
One issue that was brought up in the question-and-answer portion of the town hall was refugee resettlement, which Humphreys said he will ban in Idaho if he is elected governor.
“You’re talking about this refugee problem. What in the hell is that, like, really? Like, where is that money coming from and why is it going to them? They’re not American citizens, they haven’t done the process to be those people. That money should be going to help the people that do live in this country,” said a spectator. They pointed out that their daughter had to move back home because the housing market in Idaho is too high.
“Why don’t we choose who comes to our country?” Humphreys said.
He then moved on to also talk about illegal immigration.
“I don’t think we’ve gotten to the bottom of that whole situation yet, but it is wild what’s going on,” Humphreys said. “Folks, it’s a different country today. We’re having serious problems in America today. Is this the time to be solving everyone else’s problems?” Humphreys asked.
Humphreys feels his plan will help the government run more efficiently.
“With my plan, how we shrink government and how we cut taxes, the reasonable and necessary services of government will actually be even better, because we’re going to be focusing on them more,” Humphreys said.
Many of the people in attendance plan to vote for Humphreys come November.
“I think he’s amazing. He’s got good values. A patriot. He’s pro-America, and I think that that’s what we need,” said Crystal Robertson.
“I’m gonna vote for Ed,” said Leroy Duenes.