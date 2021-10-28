BLACKFOOT — With municipal elections just days away, a group of local residents has taken to Facebook in an effort to unseat Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll in his bid for re-election.
Ads began popping up on Facebook feeds last week showing Carroll’s picture along with a faint voice recording. The ad appears to be tied to a post on a page by a Facebook group called Concerned Citizens of Blackfoot. There was no context or explanation given in the ad as to what it was about or who was speaking, but the post containing the video which plays briefly in the ad states:
“Blackfoot deserves better!
“We need a mayor that values transparency and does the right thing. We don’t need ‘Sketchy.’
“This year the current mayor and his team tried to quickly hide the potential purchase of a new building to house city hall outside of city limits, while also going to any length (legal or not) to annex Groveland.
“The city cannot afford lawsuits. Yet, Mayor Carroll continued to do the ‘the sketchier the better.’
“We are better than that! We can do better!”
Lyle Yancey, a board member with the Groveland Water and Sewer District, said in one comment below the original post, “it appears this is from the Bingham County Commissioner Regular Session meeting on February 26, 2020. This was the meeting in which discussion between the City of Blackfoot and the Bingham County Commissioners regarding several topics one of which was the high property taxes in the City of Blackfoot was brought up and how these property taxes could be reduced by annexing an area on a map (likely referring to the impact area which was being discussed). This discussion was not received well by people living in the area of impact (AOI) in the county. The dialogue from this meeting was the catalyst for many impact area resident’s great resistance to the proposed Area of Impact Agreement.”
Richard Johnson, who lives in the Groveland area, referred to the full recording of the February 2020 meeting — which lasts nearly 2 1/2 hours with a link to it included in another post on the Concerned Citizens of Blackfoot page — in another comment, saying, “Public record over 2.5 hours and it’s pretty amazing to hear the whole dialogue. Most importantly is the last 15 minutes when the current mayor wants to do ‘sketchy’ stuff and the more the better in their favor!! The most disgusting and disturbing thing is not ‘one’ person city or county elected officials or employees said ‘enough we must abide by the laws and we don’t do sketchy stuff! Where is the integrity to do things the right way! When I heard this is was appalled! Can’t have sketchy people running our city! Blackfoot is better than this!”
Carroll said the meeting was regarding AOI and construction activities in the city and county. Also invited were Doug Sayer from Premier Technology; Jake Erickson, Mark Baker, and Gary Baumgartner from Bingham Memorial Hospital; Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission chairman Ron Ramirez, himself a candidate for mayor; Blackfoot civil attorney Garrett Sandow; Chase Hendricks, who was county civil attorney at the time; Blackfoot P&Z Administrator Kurt Hibbert; and county Planning and Development Director Tiffany Olsen.
Johnson — who said in an emailed statement Wednesday that he supports Carroll’s opponent Craig Stuart, and even though Johnson lives outside the city he is a concerned resident of the area — questioned why there was no one invited to the meeting from Basic American Foods because the company has opposed moving city boundaries in their area.
In an emailed statement to the Bingham News Chronicle answering some of Johnson’s questions, county Prosecutor Paul Rogers said, “Bingham County did not send out any formal invites to any individuals for the meeting. The intent of the meeting was not meant to put on evidence, therefore, we were not requesting anyone to be there to question. It seems as though that there may have been some informal reminders that did not reach Basic American or any of the workers at Basic American. It was never Bingham County’s intent to hold Basic American out of the discussions. In fact, the opposite is true, Bingham County hopes that Basic American would have a great interest in any discussions that could potentially involve them, as Basic American provides such a wonderful force to our community by way of employment and product. Additionally, we would hope anyone interested in the topics of any meetings posted attend and voice opinions when warranted. The meeting held in February of 2020 was properly posted and proper notice was given. All those with interest were, and as always are, invited to attend, and all are welcome to invite whomever.”
Carroll said in an email Wednesday it seemed like the meeting was around a 1000’ vs. 100’ compliance to city standards issue, and a claim that no one was building in Blackfoot due to the city’s ‘rigid’ construction standards.
The “sketchy” comment that has drawn fire came near the end of the meeting with Hendricks speaking, around two hours and 27 minutes into the recording. Carroll can be heard around that time seeming to ask a clarifying question, “We want it sketchy in favor of us?” followed by a jumbled conversation.
In a written statement Wednesday, Johnson said, “As the dialogue became focused on annexation, it is apparent that the then county attorney had mentioned that in the proposed area of impact statement that the county and city are working on may have some ‘sketchy’ language that may not be upheld in a court of law. The mayor then stated ‘sketchier the better and in our favor!’ WOW! We can’t have a mayor doing sketchy things! The most disturbing thing from this meeting is that we cannot have a mayor that leads like that. It’s not too late, we can all raise our voices and vote and say ‘STOP, WE DO IT BY THE BOOK, WE DON’T DO SKETCHY THINGS!’ Now is the time to make a change, we need a mayor and administration that will do things for the right reasons.
“The current leadership in the city is not trustworthy to do the right things if they are engaging in these kinds of discussions! Another mayoral candidate Ron Ramirez who is on the city planning and zoning board was also at this meeting and he provided input as you hear the proceedings. Let me ask why did he not stand up and say ‘NO WE DON’T DO SKETCHY THINGS.’ In fact as you review the postings on the said page, no one has as yet clarified WHY no one stood up to say WE DON’T DO SKETCHY THINGS! This is why the type of leadership we elect is critical.’
Sandow recalled the meeting in an email, saying, “(it) was called by the County Commissioners for the ‘lack of housing’ question brought by a few businesses in town. The meeting turned to the issue of updating the Area of Impact Agreement between the County and the City. A rough draft of an AOI Agreement had been prepared by Hendricks ... . This is the first meeting where that first rough draft was shared. Most of the audio clip is Chase Hendricks presenting the rough draft to everyone at the meeting and explaining where he had come up with some of the draft paragraphs. While an unfortunate choice of words, in explaining some of the rough draft he was pointing out the paragraphs that would need much more discussion, negotiation and fine tuning. In no manner was Chase suggesting any of these paragraphs were final, he was pointing out the flaws that needed to be discussion items. Sort of highlighting the problems in the draft.
“In my review of the posts online about the phrase ‘sketchy’ being used, they are being misdirected at Mayor Carroll and are being taken out of context. As I mentioned above, Chase was describing the problem areas of the agreement and really giving everyone a highlight of the areas that needed to be worked over. No one was agreeing to or condoning any of the language of the agreement, as that wasn’t the purpose of the meeting. It was simply a draft that was presented and everyone at the meeting knew it would take a substantial amount of re-working and re-drafting to get a final product. Nearly two years later, that rough draft is still being worked over.”
Part of Carroll’s recollection of the meeting is as follows:
“In my mind the meeting ended somewhat contentiously, with nothing really decided. Tiffany, Chase, Garrett, and Kurt were tasked with coming up with a draft Area of Impact Agreement that would be presented through the respective Planning and Zoning Commissions and then recommended to Commissioners and Mayor/Council. The process is stymied at the County P&Z Commission due to backlash from some County citizens.”
Hibbert also recalled, “I have re-listened to the recording and also reviewed the transcript. It is really interesting the way this dialogue has been taken out of context and interpreted. The word ‘sketchy’ was used in the context of draft code that had been generated in the draft impact area agreement trying to decide what would be the best way to require hook ups to the city sewer and water systems. What had been drafted was not complete or finished and was therefore referred to clearly as ‘sketchy.’ That was the context of the use of the word. It didn’t have anything to do with anything other than that. The discussion was that it was not well written and could be interpreted different ways and in fact had no teeth. That’s what I remember about the word and the use of the word ‘sketchy.’ It didn’t have anything to do with doing anything illegal, wrong or otherwise putting a cloud over anybody or anything. It is simply disingenuous to imply that there was anything in the conversation that was wrong, illegal, or unethical. The real question is what’s behind this allegation and who is the person or persons complaining? None of the individuals on the thread have ever come in (and) asked what was being discussed or any other question.”
In his own statement, Lyle Yancey says, “(the c)ounty P&Z has been moving forward with their hearing process and the development of a balanced AOI agreement. Crafting a well-balanced and legal AOI is not an easy process and takes many steps and significant public input.
“Recently, the COB (City of Blackfoot) made an effort to purchase the old Nonpareil building. This building is out of the city limits and was expensive. The COB ultimately decided not to complete the purchase and lost their earnest money. I support the decision not to make the purchase. In my opinion, this came only after great pressure from community members against this purchase. As a business owner in Blackfoot, I felt betrayed by the COB even considering moving away from downtown. This example shows the lack of vision and direction for the COB by its leadership. It shows a large disconnect between the COB leadership and whom they represent.
“In addition to these problems, the COB property taxes are too high. As a business owner, this is a big concern. I would like to see these taxes lowered, but trying to work towards forcing annexation in an area like Groveland that already has a water and sewer district is not helpful. Those residents do not want to be a part of the COB and the direction the COB leadership has chosen in its financial priorities. I would encourage the COB, from a business owner’s perspective, to reign in its budget and reduce property taxes. I can find no logical explanation for why Blackfoot has the 3rd highest property taxes in the state. I support reducing our budget to reduce the property taxes.
“One of my other concerns is with lack of representation. Idaho Code 67-6526(g) calls for representation. Once an area of impact has been established, persons living within that area are entitled to representation on the City’s Planning and Zoning Commission. Why has this not happened? There seems to be great resistance to this from the COB. Yet, this would create a more balanced effort for the COB. In our last hearing with the COB P&Z on August 24, 2021, regarding the annexation of a few properties along Manwaring Drive, it became apparent as to why this is so desperately needed. I sent in a letter of concerns and presented orally that night in opposition to this annexation because the process had not been handled correctly. I did not feel I was listened to or even considered. The COB planning and zoning members had no interest in considering a different perspective. If representation had been on the board from the area of impact, discussion would, in my opinion, have been invited and welcomed. There would likely have been a much more complete outcome.
“For my statement, I am looking for strong leadership and management in the leadership of the COB. We need to allow representation from the area of impact on the City P&Z board as noted in 67-6526(g). As a business owner, I need the property taxes to be brought into line with other cities our size. The way to do this is by reducing our budget and expenditures and not by trying to force annexation other areas that do not want to be a part of the current COB. In the recording, there are references to ‘sketchy.’ All I can do is listen to the audio and try to place the comments in context. This concerns me. I want our leadership to be above board and completely transparent. From the actions of the last four years, I am left looking for new leadership and a better vision for Blackfoot.”
In a message from Johnson sent early Thursday, he referred to a map that was referenced in the audio recording.
“As you listen to the recording it’s a map of proposed tax rates in the area of annexation that they say will reduce the city tax levy rate by 40%,” Johnson wrote. “That’s a key piece that no one will share. Listen to that part of the discussion and they are showing that map as they discuss. Get that map and you have the key to their plan!”
In answer to that matter, Rogers wrote, “At the meeting, it is my understanding that no parties moved for the map to be admitted into evidence. For the direct map that was used in the meeting, a public records request will most likely need to be made with Blackfoot City in order to view that map,” suggesting contacting Sandow to help find the records request to fill out for the city review.