Karole and Spirit
Karole Honas giving a treat to “Spirit,” one of her equine friends at her Blackfoot home. Enjoying her horses has been part of Honas’ “retirement plan.”

 JOHN MILLER/JMILLER@BCCHRON.COM

BLACKFOOT — There are few, if any, more recognizable faces in southeast Idaho than Blackfoot resident Karole Honas. Speaking from the television for 30 years on behalf of KIFI Local News 8 (and even years before that on KPVI), she represented the community as the voice of local news until her retirement in 2020.

Based on her lifetime of dedication to the Eastern Idaho State Fair, the organization is proud to name Honas as the 2022 EISF Grand Marshal.

