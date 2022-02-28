FORT HALL — Elders for Justice — The Last Generation, a Native American advocacy group, held a public testimonial on Thursday where members of the public could share their experience with seeking healthcare through the tribes, and the concerns they have with that experience.
The testimonial lasted most of the day, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and lunch was served along with coffee and snacks. They were also giving away free at-home COVID-19 tests to anyone who attended the testimonial.
This event was organized by six elder women — Nancy Eschief-Murillo, Wilma Teton, Fernanda Shay, Inez Preacher, Belma Colter, and Marina Fasthorse — because they felt it was imperative that tribal members get the opportunity to voice their concerns with the health coverage available to tribal members.
Some of the public health officials in attendance were Xavier Becerra, secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; Randy Thompson, superintendent of the Bureau of Indian Affairs of the Fort Hall Agency; and Larry Curley, director of the National Indian Council on Aging. Also representing U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson was his regional director, Carter Harrison, and representing Sen. Mike Crapo was his regional director Farhana Hibbert. Representing Sen. Jim Risch was his regional director, Renee Richardson.
Throughout the day, members of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes delivered their testimonies to the audience and shared their stories.
“We’ve seen people who need help in their homes. People who have died in their homes. Our elders are living in very hazardous conditions,” said Marina Fasthorse. “Some of our other tribal members who made their life here in Fort Hall can’t get the assistance (they need).”
Fasthorse wants to see an assisted living center on the reservation where their elderly population can have a safe place to live. She also wants tribal members to have access to actual diabetic doctors, not just general doctors.
Carolyn Singer, a 62-year-old Gibson resident, knew the experience of dealing with the reservation’s doctors. In 2010, she said, her son had type 1 diabetes, but was treated for type 2 by the doctors. She said they prescribed drugs to him that he didn’t need, which didn’t help his condition in the slightest.
He wasn’t put on Medicaid right away, so Singer had to find another way to pay for his treatment. She did this by cashing out her retirement savings.
“When you have a sick child, you do what you have to do,” she said.
Singer wishes she had been able to talk to someone that could have gone over what was insured and what wasn’t, but Singer said the clinic doesn’t try to educate people.
“I wish the clinic would somehow educate the people. Education is empowerment. We need that to make our insurance choices,” Singer said.
Instead, Singer said she had to find the answers on her own. She ended up having to open a complaint with the Indian Health Service Portland office, and within a month a committee took her complaint. She said she didn’t want to go over Fort Hall’s head, but she had no choice.
But, Singer added, precious time was wasted as the doctors at the Fort Hall clinic didn’t properly treat her son. He died at 30 years old.
Singer wants to see health coverage improve for future generations.
“If we don’t get things straightened out for our kids, our grandkids, what’s going to happen? We’re gonna be no more, because we’re gonna all just be sitting and dying. Is that what the government’s plan is?”