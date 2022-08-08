Members of the Elders For Justice group include (standing left to right) Tinker Perkins, Nancy Eschief-Murillo, Inez Preacher, Marina FastHorse, (seated left to right) Wilma P. Teton, Emaline George, and Ferdinanda Shay.
FORT HALL — The Elders For Justice — The Last Generation, a Native American advocacy group, are planning their second public testimonial of the year and this time it will be concerning tribal justice issues.
The event will take place at the Shoshone-Bannock Junior-Senior High School and it will last for two days, Aug. 10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Aug. 11 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The Fort Hall Business Council, the governing body of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, is not sponsoring the event.
“The Fort Hall Business Council does not endorse the event. The matters being addressed are internal to the tribes,” said Randy’L Teton, public affairs manager for the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes.
“We’re trying to get better services, better means for the people. That’s our whole purpose,” said Nancy Eschief-Murillo, an Elder For Justice and a member of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, stating the overall goal of their group. “People seem to have voiced concern that they’re not getting justice.”
They decided to make the subject of this testimonial about tribal justice because one of their members, Marina FastHorse, is a former chief judge and has heard many complaints regarding it. Tribal justice comprises a wide range of issues, such as access to legal representation, child protection and the rights of victims of crime.
”There’s a lot of issues on the reservation and that needs to be brought up. We thought maybe having this event would open up our business council’s eyes because apparently with all these complaints coming in, they’re not wanting to listen to their tribal members,” said Fernanda Shay, an Elder For Justice and a member of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes.
Any tribal member who feels the need to share their testimony with the public can come to the event and fill out a sign-up sheet before speaking.
“Hopefully people will come out,” Eschief-Murillo said. She said there could be as many as 125 individuals who come to share their testimony.
A number of government officials and agencies have been invited to attend the event, but it is currently unclear who will be in attendance. Information will be sent out to appropriate entities, such as U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho Joshua Hurwit and information regarding civil rights will be sent to Douglas Hart with the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
While they’re not yet on the agenda, the Elders For Justice would like to meet with the Fort Hall Business Council to carry the testimonies to them and discuss what was said at the testimonial.
“Any tribal concerns can be brought forth to the Fort Hall Business Council at any time,” Teton said.