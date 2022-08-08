Elders for Justice

Members of the Elders For Justice group include (standing left to right) Tinker Perkins, Nancy Eschief-Murillo, Inez Preacher, Marina FastHorse, (seated left to right) Wilma P. Teton, Emaline George, and Ferdinanda Shay.

 COURTESY PHOTO

FORT HALL — The Elders For Justice — The Last Generation, a Native American advocacy group, are planning their second public testimonial of the year and this time it will be concerning tribal justice issues.

The event will take place at the Shoshone-Bannock Junior-Senior High School and it will last for two days, Aug. 10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Aug. 11 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

