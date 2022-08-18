Elders For Justice
Buy Now

Input on tribal justice was gathered during a public testimonial hosted by Elders For Justice — The Last Generation in Fort Hall.

 LOGAN RAMSEY/LRAMSEY@BCCHRON.COM

FORT HALL — The Elders For Justice — The Last Generation held a public testimonial recently concerning tribal justice issues where members of the tribes of many different walks of life spoke on tribal justice issues.

While the event was attended by much less people then the Elders expected, the event was still filled with people speaking their mind on the issues of justice on the reservation.

Tags

Recommended for you