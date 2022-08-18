FORT HALL — The Elders For Justice — The Last Generation held a public testimonial recently concerning tribal justice issues where members of the tribes of many different walks of life spoke on tribal justice issues.
While the event was attended by much less people then the Elders expected, the event was still filled with people speaking their mind on the issues of justice on the reservation.
“People seem to have voiced concern that they’re not getting justice,” said Nancy Eschief-Murillo, one of the Elders For Justice, in an interview before the event.
The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes Office of Public Affairs did not have a response when reached for comment on the public testimonial.
While most of the Fort Hall Business Council weren’t able to attend the event, council member Lee Juan Tyler was able to attend a portion. The Elders have stated that they intend to meet with the council and bring the comments made at the testimonial to their attention.
Toward the beginning of the testimonial, Eschief-Murillo used the term “victims of sovereignty.” After the event, she explained that when the Fort Hall Business Council is strong it’s advantageous for the members, “But when they’re not up to par the members can become victims of sovereignty.” The federal government sees the Business Council as the organization they work with on a government-to-government basis.
“If the council is not listening to the people or hearing the people then they’re blindly working and they need to talk with the people, keep the people informed,” Eschief-Murillo said. She said that it’s helpful that the government works with the tribes because in decades past that hasn’t been the case, but, “the tribal business council needs to know what they can do and how they should proceed on behalf of the membership.”
One of the people who shared his testimony was Dave Archuleta, a former tribal district judge and a current candidate for State Senate District 30.
Archuleta pointed out that in the Constitution it says that people are entitled to a speedy trial, and yet, “I’m watching our own people get stuck in jail.”
He said that he’s seen bonds set at $25,000, and that he’d even had a client that sat in jail for over a year with no trial.
“Tribal members, do you think 365 days is a speedy trial for your relative to sit in jail? I don’t think so,” Archuleta said.
While he agrees that convicted people need to face punishment, as a judge, Archuleta said he always looked to lower the bond, “Because I don’t want people sitting in jail.”
“These things are things we can fix,” Archuleta said.
Another person who spoke at the event was Teagan Larkin, the Shoshone-Bannock Jr./Sr. High School queen.
“I’d really like to thank you all for coming out and teaching me as well as learning with me because this is a very important movement … and so I would like to learn as much as I can from each and every one of you as well as speak with you all,” Larkin said.
Larkin spoke of her experience taking tribal government class as well as traditional foods. Larkin is a mental health advocate, and plans to attend Idaho State University to minor in traditional parenting and major in marketing so she can start a non-profit based on mental health and intergenerational trauma.
Marina Fast Horse, one of the Elders For Justice, shared her testimony and asked, “When we pass, what’s going to happen to this tribe?”
Speaking to the younger generation, Fast Horse said “Learn who you are. We need to have Shoshone and Bannock chiefs.”
“Your generation, I hope you take that competent leadership and teach this reservation to not be afraid,” Fast Horse said. “Only your generation can make a difference.”