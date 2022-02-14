FORT HALL — The Elders for Justice-The Last Generation, a Native American advocacy group, has organized a public testimonial event so members of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes can express their experiences and concerns with the health coverage available to tribal members.
The testimonial will be held Feb. 24 at the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel and Event Center. This will last for most of the day, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and complimentary snacks and lunch will be available.
“The primary purpose is to provide an avenue for our tribal members or people that use the healthcare services at Fort Hall to express their concerns, meaning that they may not have had the service that they wish they could have had, or they feel that they can’t get any services for their healthcare,” said Nancy Eschief-Murillo, one elder out of the core group who formed Elders for Justice.
The Tribal Council feels that all of its members are getting adequate healthcare coverage.
“The Tribes provide adequate health care. The council will learn more about what is lacking from the outcomes of this testimonial event,” said Randy’L Teton, Shoshone-Bannock public affairs manager.
Having a chance to speak about their experiences has been a long time coming, as the annual meeting for 2021, where people can voice their concerns and present resolutions, was canceled. The elders said the reason the Shoshone-Bannock Tribal Council cited for canceling was COVID-19, but the public affairs office wasn’t willing to comment on the matter. The tribal council is sponsoring the Elders for Justice testimonial.
The core group of elders consists of Eschief-Murillo, who can be reached at 208-339-4883, Wilma Teton at 208-240-4465, Fernanda Shay, at 208-220-8241, Inez Preacher, at 208-226-4587, Belma Colter, at 208-241-6260 and Marina FastHorse, at 208-339-7477. All of the elders will be providing comments and sharing their experience at the testimonial.
Assistance will be available for those who want to provide a written testimonial. The Elders for Justice need these statements to be notarized. There will be people at the event who are there to provide assistance to people delivering written statements, or you can reach out to someone from the core group to send a statement.
State and government officials are expected to be in attendance, listening to the testimonies provided. Among them will be officials from Indian Health Service and U.S. Public Health Service, as well as the regional directors of Sen. Mike Crapo, Sen. Jim Risch and Rep. Mike Simpson. They’ve also invited the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Indian Health Service Deputy Director.
“We wish that the powers that be will hear these testimonies on how they were treated or not treated at all,” Eschief-Murillo said.
Wilma Teton plans to speak on her experience with healthcare coverage, which she says is not covering all of her medical needs. She has a torn retina in her eye, which her specialist in North Dakota said is very severe. Despite this, the optometrist she’s seeing in Idaho said he won’t refer her to get it fixed. Teton could go blind if her retina is torn further.
“But in the meantime, where’s the preventative care for me? Who’s going to see to my needs if I go blind in my eye?” Teton said. “That’s my livelihood. This is how I read, this is how I work on the job. That’s preventing me from my livelihood, from my well being.”