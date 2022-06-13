BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot City Council approved an agreement with Bird Rides Inc. (Bird) to install charging stations and put electric scooters in Blackfoot.
The vote was held at the council’s June 7 meeting and the agreement was approved unanimously, so now the mayor and the company will begin talks to set that up.
These scooters will be introduced to Blackfoot this year and will be installed at no cost to the city. Bird is contracted to assume the liability and the costs of maintaining the scooters.
It could be about two to three weeks before citizens will be able to scan their debit or credit cards and take the scooters out for a ride. The company still has to hire a local manager, who will be in charge of maintaining the scooters, which includes putting them out in designated locations, returning them to charging stations and any maintenance that may need to be performed.
The cost of renting one of these scooters was calculated to be about $30 for a half hour of riding.
“One of the things we hear from people a lot is that they’d like to see more recreational opportunities,” said Mayor Marc Carroll.
When the city was approached by Bird, “more or less out of the blue,” the mayor thought this was an opportunity to offer more recreational activities to Blackfoot citizens.
“When I first heard about it I thought this would be ideal for Jensen Grove. It’s a good recreational thing,” Carroll said.
Generally, these types of scooters are kept off the road because they don’t operate on the same level as other motorized vehicles. Their speed can be governed by the city, but their maximum speed tops out at only 15 miles per hour.
“If you go to Boise you see these all over and mostly ridden on sidewalks. And they’re not considered a motorized vehicle, they don’t burn fuel,” said Councilman Chris Jensen.
Idaho Falls also entered into a contract with Bird earlier this year to install the scooters in their city.
Another limitation on the scooters that can be set by the city is geofencing, which allows the city to limit where the scooters can be ridden. They’re tracked by GPS, so the company will tell the city where they’re mostly used, and if there’s a problem, they can make it so they won’t operate in that area.
“If it turns out that they’re being left in places, there’s some sort of danger or some reason that we just don’t want to see those scooters in that area we can have them geofence it,” Carroll said.
The city also has a 30-day period to back out of the agreement, which they approved under the stipulation that the mayor would have the authority to back out if need be.
“That may well turn out that the only place that’s a good place to operate them is around Jensen Grove, take advantage of the nine and a half mile path there and leave all the scooters in that location,” Carroll said. “Maybe in the downtown there’s good usage, but we won’t know any of that unless we try it.”