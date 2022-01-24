BLACKFOOT – The Elks Hoop Shoot contest continued on Saturday, with competition to qualify for the Idaho State Elks Hoop Shoot in Caldwell with winners heading on to the national competition.
The six classifications held in Blackfoot for the district portion of the competition included both boys’ and girls’ divisions separated into age groups: 8-9-year olds, 10-11-year olds, and 12-13-year olds.
Winner of the Girls 8-9-year olds was Maycee Smith of Preston.
Winner of the Boys 8-9-year olds was Colter Crofoot of Salmon.
Winner of the Girls 10-11-year olds was Odysee Arave of Blackfoot.
Winnner of the Boys 10-11-year olds was Saawer Beutler of Preston.
Winner of the Girls 12-13-year olds was Myleigh Straatman of Preston.
Winner of the Boys 12-13-year olds was Carter Mecham of Preston.
According to tournament director Travis Packer of the local Elks Lodge in Blackfoot, participation here for the district tournament was very low due to a lot of illness in the area. He did not specify if it was COVID-19 related, but that many of the classifications had but a single contestant, who automatically advanced on to the state tournament in Caldwell on Feb. 26. He also indicated that the largest number of entries in this district was probably three, so the completion from start to finish lasted less than an hour this year.
The state tournament in Caldwell is expected to be much bigger and a tighter competition as there is a lot on the line with berths to the national competition set to be earned.