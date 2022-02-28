BLACKFOOT — The description of “Who We Are” tells you all you need to know about the American Gold Star Mothers. It simply says, “Mothers whose children died while in military service, or died as a result of that service, or are missing in action.”
Pretty simple, until you see all they do behind the scenes to make things better for veterans, veterans homes and the auxiliaries of those facilities that cater to veterans, veterans homes and homeless veterans. They make it a point to “Honor Through Service.”
The American Gold Star Mothers serve veterans, active duty military and their families. Each year, the members give thousands of hours, dollars, and in-kind donations to our veterans hospitals, centers and cemeteries. They also raise funds for various nonprofit organizations that support active duty serve members who are in need.
They honor their members by publishing and mailing a national newsletter, The Gold Star Mothers, twice monthly. They maintain a national headquarters in Washington, D.C., and hold a national convention in various locations around the country.
They also honor their community. AGSM members serve many community organizations, giving generously of time and money.
As part of the growing concern for our veterans and their facilities, the AGSM recently were honored with the donation of $2,000 from the Blackfoot Elks Club auxiliary, the DOES, at a presentation at the local Lodge in Blackfoot.
A check for $2,000 will go toward hygiene supplies, jackets, clothing, socks and many other items that the veterans in the area are in need of. Part of the donation will also be shared with the veterans home in Pocatello.
For further information regarding the DOES auxiliary or the American Gold Star Mothers, contact the Elks Lodge in Blackfoot.