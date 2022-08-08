Elks 100th
Buy Now

A sign in front of the Blackfoot Elks Lodge brings attention to their 100th anniversary coming up.

 JOHN MILLER/JMILLER@BCCHRON.COM

BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot Elks Lodge will be celebrating 100 years of service this weekend.

Ingrid Weeks, exalted ruler of the lodge, said the celebration will start on Friday with a deluxe potato bar from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. that will be followed by karaoke. This will cost $8 per person.

Recommended for you