BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot Elks Lodge will be celebrating 100 years of service this weekend.
Ingrid Weeks, exalted ruler of the lodge, said the celebration will start on Friday with a deluxe potato bar from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. that will be followed by karaoke. This will cost $8 per person.
“It will just be a meet and greet,” she said. “We’ll have people coming in from out of town.”
Saturday morning activities will begin from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. with a continental breakfast that will cost $5 per person.
“We’ll have a golf tournament at the Shelley Golf Course starting at 8 a.m.” Weeks said. Participants can sign up by calling (208) 785-1080.
Weeks explained that in addition to signing up, the golf tournament will cost $40 per person. After the tournament, there will be a soup and salad bar starting at 11 a.m. that will go until 12:30 p.m. The cost for this will be $10 per person.
“We’ll be having a poker stroll through the city at 1 p.m.” said Weeks. “Then there will be a ceremony at 4 p.m. where we’ll receive a 100-year plaque.”
After the ceremony, dinner will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. followed by live music. The cost for attending dinner will be $20. The celebration will end on Sunday morning with a breakfast buffet from 9 a.m. to noon.
Weeks explained that the Blackfoot Elks Lodge is also a charitable organization that helps many groups of people.
“We’ve sponsored a demolition derby and all the proceeds went to the youth fund,” she said.
These proceeds helped to fund multiple sports teams and the young women’s association.
“We adopt five or six families at Christmas,” Weeks said. “We take them food and gifts to make sure they have a nice Christmas.”
The Blackfoot Elks Lodge also holds a dinner at the nursing home every year. They even have a veterans program that helps to fund the veterans home in Pocatello.
“We’ve been here for 100 years, and we’ve put $6 million back into the community,” she said.
More information about the events can be found by calling (208) 785-1080 or Ingrid Weeks’ cell phone at (208) 604-6545.