Local high school rodeo members Bree Houtz and Laura Haight accept a check from the Blackfoot Elks for $500.
BLACKFOOT – The Elks Lodge in Blackfoot has made a $500 donation to the Blackfoot High School Rodeo Club.
The Elks Club annually has members of the rodeo club help with functions where the students will wait on tables, bus tables, help with cleanup and basically do anything that is asked of them.
As a compliment to the great service provided by the rodeo club, the donation is made to help out with expenses during the spring rodeo season in District 4 High School Rodeo.
District 4 is the largest district in high school rodeo and has produced many state and eventual national champions on both the high school level and the collegiate level.
Receiving the check on behalf of the Blackfoot Rodeo Club were Bree Houtz and Laura Haight.
Presenting on behalf of the Elks were Ingrid Weeks, Lori Marvin, and Jo Cammack.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.