BLACKFOOT — A new escape room business called Oh Key Escape Games is set to open up in Blackfoot.
The business is owned by Matt and Jessi Nelson. Jessi described the business as a place with immersive puzzle games. It will feature escape rooms, which are immersive games where participants are locked in a room and tasked with finding a way out.
“It’s going to be a place for people to interact together and have fun,” she said.
Jessi explained that her and Matt’s love for escape rooms started in 2017 when they started playing them together.
“He was a math teacher and I was a drama teacher,” she said. “It has a thematic element with the props and sets, and it has a logic element with the puzzles. It appealed to both of us.”
Jessi and Matt explained that what they look forward to most about opening their business is providing more entertainment options for the people in Blackfoot.
“Blackfoot’s a great place,” said Jessi. “But we have limited entertainment options. We think this will be a good place for families or groups to come and have fun.”
Matt added that the two are excited to bring this business to Blackfoot.
“We love Blackfoot,” he said. “We love the people. We’re excited.”
Jessi and Matt are aiming for the Oh Key Escape Games to open around the beginning of August. It will be located at 150 N. Broadway.