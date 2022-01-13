ABERDEEN — A 34-year-old convicted felon faces up to life in prison after police say he threatened to kill a local woman at knifepoint on Saturday.
Justin Ray Garcia, 34, of Aberdeen, has been charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor malicious injury to property following the incident, which began to unfold at an Aberdeen home around 5:20 p.m. when the woman called the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office to report the attack, police said.
Upon arrival, the woman said her ex-boyfriend, Garcia, came to her home because he thought there was another man staying there, police said.
Garcia kept repeating that he was going to beat her and the man that she was with, using a racial slur to describe the man, police said.
Garcia then pulled a knife from his pocket, flicked it open and pointed it at the woman before saying he was going to kill her, said police, adding that the knife was so close that it touched her.
After the woman told Garcia she was contacting the police, he punched out her window before fleeing eastbound on foot in the direction of a relative’s house, police said.
The officers attempted to make contact with Garcia at the relative’s house nearby, but he broke out of a back window and ran southbound while they were speaking to the homeowner at the front door, police said.
A few hours later, an officer on patrol observed Garcia standing in his relative’s driveway where he was subsequently arrested without further incident and transported to the Bingham County Jail in Blackfoot where he remains incarcerated with a $150,000 bond.
Garcia, who was previously convicted of felony burglary in 2012 in Walker County, Texas, was also charged in Bingham County with a felony enhancement for being a persistent violator and another for using a weapon during the commission of a felony crime for the Saturday incident.
A felony aggravated assault conviction in Idaho carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and up to $50,000 in fines, however, the persistent violator charge can extend that sentence anywhere from at least five years to up to life in prison if Garcia is convicted. The weapons enhancement could extend any prison sentence levied against Garcia by up to 15 years.
Similar to most misdemeanor charges in the state, malicious injury to property carries a maximum penalty of up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.
Garcia appeared in front of a 7th Judicial District judge on Monday, during which his bond was set and a no-contact order was issued between him and the alleged victim, court records show.
He is due back in court on Jan. 20 for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.