FORT HALL — A fire destroyed a local home early Tuesday morning, officials with the Fort Hall Reservation said.
The Fort Hall Fire Department responded to the fire at 21 No Name Road, less than a mile east of Highway 91, for a report of a grass fire at 12:50 a.m., according to press release from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes.
Authorities received additional calls about the structure fire while they were still driving to the scene, according to the press release. They arrived to find a two-story home fully engulfed by flames.
The fire was contained at 2:54 a.m. The Blackfoot Fire Department assisted by providing additional water, and the state fire marshal arrived to help investigate. No people or animals were injured according to the press release. No details were provided about the occupants or the possible cause of the fire.