FORT HALL — After emergency responders battled the Ross Fork wildfire for nearly two days, the fire was reportedly contained on Aug. 10 by 11:30 p.m.
The Ross Fork blaze scorched 6,391 acres by the time it was 100 percent contained Thursday, according to the Bureau of Land Management. The fire’s primary fuel sources were brush and high grass, the BLM said.
The wildfire began around 5:50 p.m. on Aug. 9 as dark smoke rose above Shoup’s Hill. Glowing orange in the darkness, it burned all the way through the night and into the morning.
The original cause of the fire remains unknown.
In response to the threat, the Fort Hall emergency operations center was activated, according to Fort Hall Fire Chief Eric King.
King said emergency responders received help from several different outside agencies as well as federal officials and air attack. Responders used fire retardant and water drops to stamp out the blaze.
Emergency responders asked people to keep away from the area where the fire was burning so as to not congest the roadways, leading to hazards that put residents and emergency responders at risk.
Evacuations occurred twice since the fire started. Residents first had to evacuate in the early morning hours of Aug. 10 after the fire jumped the Ross Fork Road and burned northeast. Evacuees were given accommodations at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino and Hotel.
The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes reported that the blaze had been contained at around 8 a.m. on August 10.
Residents were allowed to return to their homes after the fire had calmed down, but by around 10:45 a.m. winds picked up and by noon homes were in the path of the fire once again, King said.
Evacuees were again allowed to return to their homes as of 6:30 p.m. the same day.
In order to prevent livestock from perishing, King said responders had to let them loose “so they don’t get caught in the fire.” As for pets, King said they were working to protect the homes and “at this time that is working.” He was not aware of any people still occupying their homes.
An update from the Sho-Ban News at 10:22 p.m. on Aug. 10 said firefighters were still working to stop the fire and they would continue through the night.
Firefighters managed to keep the fire from burning any homes, but a shed was lost to the flames. No deaths or injuries have occurred in the fire.
“Shoshone-Bannock tribal leaders and Emergency Personnel would like to thank the assistance from outside agencies helping fight the fire,” King said. “First responders would also like to thank the community for being cooperative by avoiding the burned area and letting responders continue to work on putting out the fire.
”The Fort Hall Fire Department wants to remind people if you are out in the back country to be extremely careful and check for burn bans for the areas you are in. If you live in areas that are rural, build defensible space around your home. Please keep the grass short around your home and outbuildings. Keep items out from under decks and porches. This way the fire has less of a way to catch your home or property on fire.”
Shelbie Harris from the Idaho State Journal contributed to this report.