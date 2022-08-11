FORT HALL — After emergency responders battled the Ross Fork wildfire for nearly two days, the fire was reportedly contained on Aug. 10 by 11:30 p.m.

The Ross Fork blaze scorched 6,391 acres by the time it was 100 percent contained Thursday, according to the Bureau of Land Management. The fire’s primary fuel sources were brush and high grass, the BLM said.

Shelbie Harris from the Idaho State Journal contributed to this report.

Recommended for you