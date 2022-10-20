The Greater Blackfoot Chamber of Commerce held its Law Enforcement and First Responders Appreciation Luncheon so that members of the community could sit down, have lunch and honor those that serve the community. The lunch was catered by 7Eighty5.

First responders from the Blackfoot Police Department (BPD), Bingham County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) and the Blackfoot Fire Department (BFD) were honored with awards as a show of appreciation.

