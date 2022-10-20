The Greater Blackfoot Chamber of Commerce held its Law Enforcement and First Responders Appreciation Luncheon so that members of the community could sit down, have lunch and honor those that serve the community. The lunch was catered by 7Eighty5.
First responders from the Blackfoot Police Department (BPD), Bingham County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) and the Blackfoot Fire Department (BFD) were honored with awards as a show of appreciation.
“I’ve got some amazing employees that work for me,” said Chief Gordon Croft of the BPD. “It is very hard as a department head to be able to select just three within my agency.”
Croft first recognized Det. Travis Mayne, who has been with their agency for 17 years and in that time he’s been in patrol, school resource division, STAR Team, and finally the detectives division.
Mayne, who was the 2018 officer of the year, is one of the department’s defensive tactics instructors as well as lead armorer for the agency. He’s able to handle IT issues, as Croft states, “Basically anything that’s beyond my scope of technology, he’s my go-to person.
“I thank you for all the work you’ve done for the police department,” Croft said.
Next, Patrol Officer Roberto Lora was honored with an award. Lora was hired in January of 2020, but before that he spent “countless hours” donating his time, doing ride-alongs and assisting patrol officers when they were short, “and he did a fantastic job,” Croft said.
Lora was the 2020 officer of the year recipient. Croft credited Lora with applying for a grant from the Idaho Transportation Department, and said “He’s done amazing for us keeping our Blackfoot roads safe.”
The last employee Croft honored was Evidence Tech Mary Munoff, who has been with the department for about a year and a half now.
“What most people don’t realize is the behind-the-scenes efforts that take place in any department,” Croft said, “dealing with not only records but evidence so it is extremely time consuming and you’re out of the public eye so it’s a very thankless job and she does an amazing job.”
Next up to honor first responders was county Sheriff Jeff Gardner, who started by saying, “I want to start with thanking the Chamber and all the members of the public that are here. Thank you for the support.”
“We’ve been going through hard times over the past year at the sheriff’s office. We’ve had nothing but great support and outreach from this community,” Gardner said.
Jessica Lusk, lead communications officer, came up to the front to announce the award for dispatch, which went to Emergency Communications Officer Kelsie Nielson, who recently had her two-year anniversary in the Bingham County 9-1-1 Center.
Lusk said that since the start of her training, “She has arrived with a smile on her face, a positive attitude and is always ready to take on any new challenges.” Nielsen offers continual assistance in paperwork, extra projects and shift coverage. Lusk also said that Nielson was instrumental when switching over to a new system, and assisted the teammates with questions as they learned the new system.
“Kelsie is a leader in the center and sets an example with her dedication, performance, punctuality, attitude and teamwork,” Lusk said.
Sgt. Kris Talbot presented the award for the detention center, which went to Cpl. Logan Baldwin, who began at the BCSO in 2016, “just like many others, with hopes of going to patrol. Very soon into his career at the jail, however, his mindset changed and he has always been vocal about helping the jail in whatever way he can.”
Baldwin quickly became an FTO in hopes of making a difference in the training of new deputies. “He has always expressed a desire to change the culture of the jail in a more positive way, and geared towards officer safety and tactics,” Talbot said.
One specific incident they wanted to highlight happened earlier this year, when a female inmate had overdosed on fentanyl, unresponsive in her cell. “Baldwin jumped into action and gave instructions to his team on what he needed from them. He administered Narcan which reversed the effects and she started breathing again,” Talbot said. He also recognized the signs of overdose in another inmate, rendering immediate medical attention to prevent an overdose.
Then Sgt. Jordyn Nebeker presented the patrol award to Lt. Gary Yancey.
“They say calm seas don’t make skillful sailors. It’s no secret the sheriff’s office faced some serious swells this past year,” Nebeker said. “The stage was set for any leadership voids to have adverse effects on the Patrol Division.
“Lt. Yancey was instrumental in keeping everybody focused. He kept our 'eye on the ball' by refocusing us all on the two principles that ended up getting us through: community and teamwork,” Nebeker said.
Under the supervision of Yancey, they were able to start contracted law enforcement services in the Aberdeen area, which hadn’t been done before. He was also instrumental in implementing a dedicated traffic unit.
Nebeker also said that Yancey is a “tactical legend,” pointing out that he is one of the few certified SWAT tactics instructors in southeast Idaho. “He does everything in his power to teach us all how to make it home safe. He’s no stranger to critical incidents, and in the face of them he always maintains courageous calm and helps us do the same,” Nebeker said.
Then Bryon Howell, Blackfoot fire chief, came up and spoke to the crowd, honoring the first responders in his department.
“This person is one of those that doesn’t get enough recognition for the hours put in doing the tasks that keep the fire department running smooth,” Howell said.
The first person that Howell honored was Angie Powell, an administrative assistant with the department since 2008.
“She is dedicated to the fire department and makes sure all the I’s are dotted and the T’s are crossed,” Howell said. Some of the work Powell does include checking and tracking reports to make sure they’re accounted for correctly, keeping a logbook up to date, finding and fixing mistakes, and training part-time assistants and teaching them how the fire department runs and what’s expected of them, Howell said.
“Her positive attitude makes everyone feel welcome at the fire department,” he added. “We at the Blackfoot Fire Department are proud of her and the hard work she does, and want to thank Angie for all she does for us and want to let her know how important she is to our department.”
Howell then honored Jack Mitchell, who started with the fire department in January of this year as a firefighter and paramedic.
“He immediately impressed us with all of his dedication and work ethic,” Howell said. He said that Mitchell carries a positive attitude at all times, is a pleasure to work with, and is “always willing to jump in and lend a hand no matter what the task.” Howell said Mitchell is always willing to share his knowledge and has a way of staying calm and collected in stressful situations.
Mitchell volunteered to spearhead the fire department’s annual Fill the Boot campaign, raising over $11,000 for muscular dystrophy, which is a new record for the department. Mitchell was also nominated by his peers to be vice president of the local firefighters union.
“The best thing about Jack is that he cares deeply about doing the right thing. He treats everyone he comes in contact with as if they are his own family and gives them the compassion and care they deserve,” Howell said. “The Blackfoot Fire Department and the community are lucky to have him.”
Closing out the awards, Hayden Lee, who was the MC, said “From the bottom of my heart, from the Chamber of Commerce here in Blackfoot, we just wanted to say thank you.
“We have some of the best first responders and law enforcement in the country, in my opinion, right here in Bingham County,” Lee said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.