BLACKFOOT — After a year away due to COVID-19, the Greater Blackfoot Chamber of Commerce returned to hosting a First Responder Appreciation lunch last week at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds.
First responders from the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, Blackfoot Police Department, and the Blackfoot Fire Department were honored during the event.
Those recognized by the sheriff’s office were Wes Wheatley, Jeff Boyd, and Chad Kent.
Boyd was hired in late 2007 in the detention facility. He spent three years there before patrolling, with the detention experience being a great opportunity to learn how to deal with people. He is part of the range master program, being part of the marine patrol helping people stuck on the river, and was recently certified as a DARE officer. Boyd was recognized for always being willing to help.
Wheatley has the unique distinction of working with the sheriff’s office, but he’s actually a city employee in the joint detectives division working with four different administrators instead of two. He was hired by Blackfoot in 2008 in the patrol division, promoted to sergeant in 2017, assigned to detectives division in 2018. He’s been instrumental in devising a tool used for new detectives, coming up with a manual for new detectives. He was promoted to lieutenant in 2020 over both city and county detectives divisions, and was recognized for his ability to get everyone working together for all citizens of Bingham County.
Kent started with the sheriff’s office as a reserve, took a full-time position in 2010, was promoted in 2017 to help train new recruits assisting patrol sergeants with their duties, and in April 2020 was promoted to the detectives division. In early August this year he was assisting the Blackfoot patrol division and found one of the suspects in a hit-and-run case and was shot in the line of duty.
He was recognized for showing a lot of courage, shown deputies “the grace of coming back,” and has been doing light duty until he finishes healing. Kent received a standing ovation from the audience.
Those honored by the Blackfoot Police Department were KimberLee Arms, Lorenzo Dobson, and Eric Olsen.
Olsen was “stolen” from the sheriff’s office and is currently assigned as a school resource officer at Blackfoot High School, one of the busiest positions at the department. He was complimented on developing community relationship with the school district, parents as well as setting an example for students.
Dobson has been with the department around three years, going from patrol quickly to detectives. He was praised for his tenacity, being a great ambassador to the department in the community, and it was said he goes to work every day with a good attitude.
Arms manages police department records and evidence for police and sheriff’s office. She will be responsible with a new report management system transferring five years worth of police reports, approximately 60,000 cases, to a new software system with every photo, every attachment, and every piece of evidence entered.
Honorees from the Blackfoot Fire Department included Josh Brown, Kim Getsinger, and Blake Gil.
Brown came to the department in 2014 from the Fort Hall Fire Department with EMT advanced and other qualifications. He loves doing mechanic work, and has been able to catch a lot of issues with trucks and ambulances before they’ve become a bigger problem and saved the city money doing that. He’s also helped with fire academy, training new hires and serving as a field training officer.
Getsinger started his career in the fire service in November 1976, after three years transitioning to the Idaho Falls Fire Department, and after 25 years there he retired as a paramedic and a captain. After “a few hours of retirement” he was ready to go back to work so he made his way to Blackfoot, where he came on board in 2008. When he’s not working at the station he’s taking care of over 6,000 trees on his tree farm. He was thanked for his consistency, service to the community, and his willingness to be an example to others in the department.
Gil loves serving the community and being out in the public. He started as a fire explorer in California, got his advanced EMT, has many fire certifications, went to Smithfield, Utah, for several years, gained a love for the brotherhood of firefighting, and has served a major role in wildland deployments. He’s been instrumental in the local explorer program, volunteer program, and was commended for always being willing to train other people and lend a helping hand and share his expertise.