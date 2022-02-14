SHELLEY — Chris and Natalie Morris, two Firehouse Subs franchisees, donated 100% of their sales generated on Jan. 22 from their Ammon, Idaho Falls and Pocatello locations to the Shelley-Firth Fire District Thursday.
The check, worth $22,189, was presented to Firth fire officials in order to help replace equipment lost in the Firth fire station fire last month.
A devastating fire broke out on the morning of Jan. 10 in the Firth fire station, which put one firefighter in the hospital and totaled two engines, one brush rig and two pumpers, also leaving damage on other trucks. The cause of the fire was determined to be an electrical problem with one of the fire engines.
“It felt like a great loss because I’ve actually been in the fire department for about 35 years. So I saw that building built, and it was like I lost my home,” said Dale Mecham, Firth fire chief. Mecham said many of the firefighters expressed the same feeling.
Chris and Natalie are both from eastern Idaho and were saddened to see what happened to the fire station and the loss the community would feel from it.
“It was just sad, and I can’t imagine what was going through their heads and just feeling for the community and how they’re gonna be affected and the devastation that came with all that,” Natalie said.
This prompted Chris and Natalie to find a way to assist in the fire station’s needed recovery. They didn’t immediately know what to do, but they felt it was important they aid the fire station in its recovery.
“Whatever it was, we needed to do it in a timely manner,” Chris said.
Once they had decided on a day to set aside their sales, the process happened quickly. It only took a week to go through the process of setting the donation up. Soon, interest and attention came to the donation, which they believe could spark more charitable outreach from the company in the future.
“I definitely think this will be an example in other areas across the whole country because I think before we even started talking about this we didn’t even know it was possible,” said Kara McCoy, a field marketing manager with Firehouse Subs.
Chris and Natalie were proud to see how hard their team worked on donation day.
“It was amazing to see how excited our team was,” Natalie said. “They all worked long hours and nobody stopped moving and it was just a really good energy in all the stores.”
They all felt that there was amazing support from the eastern Idaho community, and they felt encouraged that there will be future charitable donations because of that support.
“There was great support from the community in getting the word out but also the guys at the fire station also really helped get their whole team rallied around it as well. The community support was phenomenal,” McCoy said.
“It’s just been a great blessing to have people in the community that will step up and help us get our station back together,” Mecham said. “Firehouse Subs has been a great asset to us and everybody else that has donated or helped get things back going again so we can serve the people and the community.”
Chris and Natalie are grateful to be a part of the eastern Idaho community and are excited to see what kind of charitable outreach happens in the future.
“Once we made the decision to do it, it was easy for us. It’s a check we’re extremely happy to write. We’re already seeing the benefits and the rewards, the attention that it’s brought to it has been astronomical, so that for us makes it worthwhile,” Chris said.