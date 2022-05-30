FIRTH – Nestled next to the Snake River, the football field for Firth High School presented the perfect location Thursday for the 2022 graduating class to host its 2022 commencement exercises.
The stands were filled with friends, family and well-wishers and they were exuberant in their cheers and shouts of good will toward the graduates.
A total of 53 students were honored with their diplomas and, in addition, four additional students were awarded their associate degree from the College of Eastern Idaho. Those students — Zachary Ashcraft, Sayer Leavitt, Shelton Prouse and Tanner Thayne — all were part of the dual credit program at Firth High School and are already halfway to their bachelor’s degree through the program.
The program began with the traditional Processional and National Anthem, followed by an invocation from Hannah Christensen.
Superintendent Basil Morris then offered recognition of teachers and employees that were retiring and a few comments to graduates.
Athan Blonquist offered the Salutatorian address and was followed in order by the four Valedictorians — Tara Butler, Kyla Clapp, Brigham Esplin and Nathan Park.
Park was especially poignant with his remarks and closed with a parable that may have struck home with some of the students. He relayed a story about a man who had a donkey that he led to a well each day to get water. One day the donkey fell into the well and seeing no way of getting the donkey out, the man decided to just bury the donkey in the well and retrieved a shovel and threw a shovel full of dirt on the donkey. The donkey simply shook the dirt off and took a step upward. This went on for some time, until the donkey had reached the top of the well and stepped out. It provided a reminder to all the graduates, life will throw dirt on you as you try to climb to the highest reaches. Just shake the dirt off and take a step upward. Before long, you will achieve your greatest goals.
Some class recognitions were give by Principal Keith Drake, followed by the presentation of the senior class to the Firth School District Board of Trustees.
The board along with Drake awarded the diplomas and was followed by the benediction by Sam Park at which time the class of 2022 moved their tassels from right to left and launched their caps into the air amid a bunch of confetti.