FIRTH – The free Spring Concert featuring the Community Orchestra at Firth will take place this Saturday, May 22, at 6 p.m. in the Firth Middle School gymnasium. All are invited to attend this free concert. Please enter on the east side of the building.
“Over this past year, we’ve had a couple strikes against us,” said orchestra director Shawn Satterthwaite. “There was COVID and then our beloved director, Angela Carlson, died last July.
“This concert is a rebirth — a resurgence — for us,” he said. “We are thrilled to be able to come out of these crises in a positive way.”
Satterthwaite added, “Music has the power to touch the soul; there is hope in it. There is something about music that reaches beyond borders, beyond politics, beyond disagreements, and come back from COVID and the death of a dear friend. We are thrilled to get the magic back.”
People who have played with the orchestra before or would like to participate are most welcome.
“After COVID, I hope players would consider coming back to play with us,” Satterthwaite said. “Just imagine how much better we can be with their talents. We play a lot of fun music.”
Community Orchestra practice is each Saturday from 9-11 a.m. in the Firth Middle School band room.