Firth's Alex Vasquez runs through the line near the end zone to set up a touchdown run by Kyle Jacobsen during the Cougars' 34-20 win over the Aberdeen Tigers in the semifinals of the 2A state football playoffs Saturday night in Pocatello, sending Firth to the championship game for the third straight year.
Aberdeen Tigers quarterback Brody Beck reaches for a first down to keep a drive alive during Saturday's 2A semifinal against Firth, with the Cougars coming out on top 34-20 to advance to the championship game for the third straight year.
Firth's defense clamps down on Aberdeen quarterback Brody Beck during the Cougars' 34-20 win over the Tigers in the 2A state football quarterfinals Saturday night at Holt Arena, sending the Cougars to the championship game for the third straight year.
Firth's Alex Vasquez runs through the line near the end zone to set up a touchdown run by Kyle Jacobsen during the Cougars' 34-20 win over the Aberdeen Tigers in the semifinals of the 2A state football playoffs Saturday night in Pocatello, sending Firth to the championship game for the third straight year.
JOHN MILLER/JMILLER@BCCHRON.COM
Aberdeen Tigers quarterback Brody Beck reaches for a first down to keep a drive alive during Saturday's 2A semifinal against Firth, with the Cougars coming out on top 34-20 to advance to the championship game for the third straight year.
By SCOTT KIRTLEY
prsports@postregister.com
Firth's defense clamps down on Aberdeen quarterback Brody Beck during the Cougars' 34-20 win over the Tigers in the 2A state football quarterfinals Saturday night at Holt Arena, sending the Cougars to the championship game for the third straight year.
JOHN MILLER/JMILLER@BCCHRON.COM
Aberdeen's Juan Hernandez breaks away for a touchdown after a fumble recovery during the Tigers' 34-20 loss to Firth Saturday night in the 2A state football semifinals at Holt Arena.
POCATELLO -- A strong running game is the best way to describe both the Firth Cougars and the Aberdeen Tigers. However, Saturday's 2A state semifinal game between the two Bingham County teams came down to who can make the least amount of mistakes and execute plays at the critical moment.
For the Cougars, they were able to do just that and prevailed in a 34-20 victory over the Tigers to advance to the 2A state championship game for the third straight year.
With the Tigers getting the ball on the kickoff, their drive did not last long as Tiger quarterback Brody Beck ran the ball for a 62-yard touchdown. The Cougars were looking to counter on their drive only to have the Tigers' defense force a fumble. Juan Hernandez recovered the ball and returned it for a 62-yard touchdown.
The Cougars, however, showed poise and got back in the game as Cougar quarterback Gage Vasquez led his team on a scoring drive, capped by Kyle Jacobsen running for a 5-yard score.
A bad snap on a punt gave the Firth offense great field position at the start of the second quarter. The team took advantage of the bad snap and Kyle Jacobsen scored his second rushing touchdown to tie the game at 14-14.
The Cougars took control in the second and just looked to execute through the running game.
Vasquez connected with Burton Park on a 14-yard touchdown pass to take a 21-14 lead halfway through the third quarter. Beck looked to counter, but the Cougars' defense did not allow Beck to use the running game and stopped him with a turnover on downs. Vasquez, who got injured, missed three plays, and later returned to the game and ended up leading the drive and scoring on a 6-yard rushing touchdown to extend the lead with 29 seconds left in the third quarter.
“We made a few adjustments on the line and we still encouraged the kids. Still, nine minutes to go in the first quarter, we got plenty of game, let's do what we do and go score. After that our kids settled down and ran the game plan," Firth coach Rigo Vasquez said.
The Tigers were not finished and ended up countering with Beck running for a 10-yard rushing touchdown, his second of the game. Beck ended up going 2 for 3 throwing for 90 yards and an interception. The Tigers finished with 138 yards as a team. Vasquez sealed the game with a 50-yard touchdown run, his second of the game. Vasquez went 6 of 11, throwing for 82 yards, and one touchdown. As a team, the Cougars ran for 225 yards.
Firth will face Bear Lake for the 2A state championship next weekend. The date and time are still to be determined.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.