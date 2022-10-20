Gage Vasquez Carson Packer
Firth quarterback Gage Vasquez (11) scrambles to his right before unloading a 14-yard scoring pass to Alex Vasquez in front of North Fremont’s Carson Packer (22) during the third quarter of the Cougars’ 28-0 shutout of the Huskies Friday night.

 JOHN MILLER/JMILLER@POSTREGISTER.COM

A convincing 28-0 victory over Nuclear Conference rival North Fremont last week helped the Firth Cougars climb back into the top five of the state media’s 2A prep football rankings.

Firth is sitting in the fifth spot as the regular season winds down to a close. Aberdeen is in the fourth position in the poll. Both the Cougars and the Tigers boast a 5-2 overall record.

