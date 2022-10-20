Firth quarterback Gage Vasquez (11) scrambles to his right before unloading a 14-yard scoring pass to Alex Vasquez in front of North Fremont’s Carson Packer (22) during the third quarter of the Cougars’ 28-0 shutout of the Huskies Friday night.
Others receiving votes: South Fremont 5,Snake River 2, Teton 1, Kimberly 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Bear Lake (6) 6-1 50 2
2. West Side (5) 6-1 49 1
3. Melba 7-1 22 5
4. Aberdeen 5-2 20 3
5. Firth 5-2 18 —
Others receiving votes: North Fremont 4, Kellogg 2.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Oakley (11) 6-1 55 1
2. Butte County 5-1 36 4
3. Kamiah 7-1 30 3
4. Raft River 5-2 22 2
5. Grace 6-1 12 5
Others receiving votes: Carey 9, Notus 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Kendrick (11) 8-0 55 1
2. Dietrich 7-0 44 2
3. Castleford 6-1 33 3
4. Council 6-2 15 5
5. Camas County 5-2 7 4
Others receiving votes: Garden Valley 6, Mullan 5.
Voters: Greg Woods, Idaho State Journal; Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Joey DuBois, KPVI; Eric Moon, KIFI; Jack Schemmel, KMVT; Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com; John Wustrow, Idaho Press; Allan Steele, Post Register; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Brady Frederick, KTVB; Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review.
