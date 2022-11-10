FIRTH — One of the highlights of the Veterans’ Assembly at Firth Thursday was the response of the veterans to the song, “God Bless the U.S.A.” As the musical trio, Angel Tones, performed the piece, first one veteran, then six more veterans, followed by the entire audience were on their feet before the piece ended.
The audience was composed of veterans and their families, community members and the student bodies of Firth High School and Firth Middle School.
Speaking of the assembly, Firth High School librarian Marsha Ivie said, “It’s good these kids have the chance to speak with veterans and hear their stories.”
The first veterans’ assembly at Firth High School was organized by military history teacher Stewart Portela in 1991.
“I’ve been asked why I am so passionate about honoring veterans,” Portela said. “It comes from my own response to veterans when I was growing up. These WWI veterans would come to speak and I couldn’t wait for them to finish so I could go out to throw a football or bounce a basketball.”
Portela related the story of his friend Cal Davidson from Parker, Idaho. Davidson joined the Marines and was training to invade an island designated “Island X.” As Davidson and his Marine division were transported to Island X, he wrote, “I’m going to kill men I have no argument with.”
“His heart was hardened,” Portela said. “He went from being a boy to becoming a man.”
At 9:02 a.m. on Feb. 19, 1945, Davidson was in the first wave to assault Iwo Jima.
“The first wave didn’t experience much shooting but that was not true for all the 70,000 Marines and one Army regiment that assaulted Iwo Jima.”
Davidson lost a leg to a Japanese grenade on March 10, 1945.
“We send our troops into harm’s way; we need to welcome them home warmly and live a life worthy of their sacrifice,” Portela said.
“Patriotism is unmatched in eastern Idaho,” said speaker Major General Michael Garshak, the adjutant general of Idaho and the commanding general of the Idaho National Guard. Speaking of veterans, he said, “These are great Americans, great patriots.”
Garshak said, “The Guard not only engages in activities for the ‘survival for the stake of the nation’ but also ‘has the opportunity to serve our people in need.’”
In June 1997, eastern Idaho experienced major flooding. Garshak and other National Guard troops were headquartered in Jefferson County to help residents.
“On June 19, we lost two guardsmen in a helicopter crash,” the general said. “A woman from Firth rescued the remaining guardsman by pulling the service member from the wreckage.”
Two Idaho guard units were sent to the nation’s capital to help there.
“What brings us fulfillment is what we’ve worked the hardest for,” Garshak said.
He encouraged young people, ages 18-24, or approaching those ages, to consider the military as a career.
“I have been in the military over 35 years,” he said. “The military provides the gift of freedom; what we do with that gift depends on each individual.”
“I thank you for your patriotism and your support,” Garshak concluded.
The flag presentation was made by the 1/148th Field Artillery represented by SFC Braxton Beasley, Sgt. Jordan Harris, Sgt. Mark Eachus and SPC Mitch Haber.
Two guardsmen who recently returned from a long deployment were recognized.
Bob Reid, the first veterans’ day speaker in Firth, received the National Vietnam Veterans of America Award in recognition of all who have served.
The Firth High student body received a plaque from the Disabled American Veterans.
A flag was presented to FHS by Sgt. Samuel Walton and Command Sgt. Major Bill Keith.
WWII veteran Anton J. Ziatnik received Sen. Mike Crapo’s Spirt of Freedom Award. The award was presented to him by his great-grandson Thomas Christensen.
The highlight of the assembly was the presentation of plaques to the 66 veterans present at the assembly. The plaques were purchased by the Firth High School students.
The Community Orchestra of Firth, the Angel Tones and Zackary Jolley, a Firth High junior, performed patriotic numbers.
