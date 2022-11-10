FIRTH — One of the highlights of the Veterans’ Assembly at Firth Thursday was the response of the veterans to the song, “God Bless the U.S.A.” As the musical trio, Angel Tones, performed the piece, first one veteran, then six more veterans, followed by the entire audience were on their feet before the piece ended.

The audience was composed of veterans and their families, community members and the student bodies of Firth High School and Firth Middle School.


