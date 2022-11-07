north fremont vs firth fb

Firth senior Kyle Jacobsen lays a stiff arm to the face of North Fremont junior Karson Bonn on Friday during their 2A state playoff game at Holt Arena.

 By PAUL LAMBERT prsports@postregister.com

POCATELLO – Thirteen seconds.

That’s all it took the Firth Cougars to turn their 6-0 halftime lead to a 21-0 lead before most of the fans had returned to their seats following halftime.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.