FIRTH – The annual Veterans Day assembly Thursday at Firth High School once again drew a packed house, as veterans, honorees, students and family joined in for the celebration of our veterans.
The keynote speaker was Blackfoot’s Nic Transtrum, a former Blackhawk helicopter pilot who served in the Iraq War and has since returned to Blackfoot and opened a successful business named Blackhawk BBQ.
Transtrum, who flew over 50 combat missions in Iraq, spoke on what it means not only to be a veteran, but also one who has been in service and the responsibilities of those who have entered service on behalf of this country.
He was emotional at times as he told the story of Hamburger Hill from Vietnam.
He told of a group of soldiers who were tasked with taking the hill because of the tactical placement of the hill and how they stormed the hill on day one, only to be mowed down. They returned to base to reload and restock and give it another try on day two with the same effort and same result.
The force of men continued to attack, day after day and returned to their base to reload and refit and gain some reinforcements and attack again the next day. This pattern went on for seven days and the men were finally beginning to gain ground and eventually were able to top the crest of the hill and capture the strategic point.
Some 10 days later, the place known as Hamburger Hill was abandoned and given back to the enemy, but it didn’t lessen the impact it had on the war and all of those who fought for this piece of ground, in the service of their country.
The lesson to be learned from this story was that when you are in service, you have the obligation “to go do it, and do it well, until the job at hand is finished. You need to make a difference and make something matter.” That is what those soldiers did, Transtrum said — they did their best to do their job, the one that was required of them, and they did it to the best of their ability.
He then challenged all of the students in the audience to find something they felt would be of service to their school, their community or state or country and then really go after it.
“Make a difference and make something of what you do,” Transtrum said.
He had the students stand and then cheer, as loudly as they could, committing themselves to serve and make a difference. While the students were still standing, he also had the veterans who had been honored during the program stand and join in the cheering, cementing the bond between the two and establishing a trust between the two groups to continue doing what Firth has been doing over the years with the best salute and honoring of veterans around.
Transtrum closed with “God bless America, God bless southeastern Idaho, and God bless the patriots and veterans honored who were in this room today.”
The entire ceremony, built around and for veterans, honored some 120 veterans who have served us and this country and began with the flag presentation by the Idaho Army National Guard, 1/148 Field Artillery.
The National Anthem followed and then some plaque presentations from Post 8893 VFW and American Legion Post 23 to the school, accepting were student body President and Vice President Hayeden Hone and Landon Player.
Stewart Portela made a presentation to a former Firth student, Josh Freeman, who was also a veteran who passed away recently.
Ross Carroll (U.S. Navy retired) then spoke and informed the audience that a new submarine is in the process of being commissioned in honor of Idaho. The USN Idaho will be completed within the next few months and for two years, her crew will be making appearances in Idaho at various functions.
Vials of sand from Iwo Jima and Omaha Beach from the World War II were available for the audience to accept and keep as a memento of the many sacrifices of those in service to this country over the years.
The entire program was coordinated by the senior class of Firth High School and emceed by Tara Butler and Hannah Christensen.
The retirement of colors concluded the ceremony. Many patriotic tunes were supplied by the Community Orchestra of Firth throughout the program.