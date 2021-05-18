FIRTH -- The Firth School District's 10-year, $4 million plant facilities levy required 55 percent approval for passage from voters Tuesday. As was the case with voters in neighboring school districts in March bond and levy elections, it passed in Firth with plenty of room to spare.
The vote count Tuesday night showed 221 voting in favor (75.68 percent) with 71 against.
The vote empowers the Firth School Board to levy a school plant facilities reserve fund levy in the amount of $400,000 for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2021, and continuing each year after that for $400,000 for 10 years.
Levy funds are for the purpose of allowing the district to acquire, purchase or improve a school site or sites; to build a school house or school houses or other building or buildings; to demolish school buildings; to furnish and equip any building or buildings; to demolish or remove school buildings; to add to, remodel, or repair any existing buildings; to furnish and equip any building or buildings, including all lighting, heating, ventilation and sanitation facilities and appliances necessary to maintain and operate buildings; to purchase school buses; and for lease and lease purchase agreements for any of the stated purposes and to repay loans from commercial lending institutions extended to pay for the construction of school plant facilities.
The estimate average annual cost to the taxpayer is $163.22 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value.