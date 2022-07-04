In three years as Firth’s baseball coach, Rigo Vasquez has set a priority to win the conference title and the district tournament. The Cougars did just that to make a return trip the 2A state tournament.
Firth won its first state trophy since 2002 last season, claiming a consolation trophy. This past season the Cougars took it a step further, advancing to the 2A title game for the first time since 2002.
“It’s been a long time since we’ve been on the right side of the bracket,” Vasquez, the Post Register All-Area Baseball Coach of the Year, quipped.
Despite the loss to Nampa Christian in the title game, the team earned a state trophy in consecutive seasons for the first time in program history.
As with most small school programs, the roster was loaded with multi-sport athletes. Vasquez said he capitalized on the team’s athleticism by being aggressive, especially on the base paths where the Cougars accounted for 138 stolen bases.
The team featured just three seniors, so Vasquez said he’s excited for the future of the program. He also noted that 28 players came out for baseball this spring, so the program was able to have a robust junior varsity squad.
Firth is 37-13 over the past two seasons.
FIRST TEAM
Tyler Vance, Blackfoot, INF
THE PLAYER: The first-team all-conference selection and CSI commit hit .388 with a 1.002 OPS despite being injured part of the season.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “He’s a really special player. He’s fun to watch and plays the game the right way. He can hit, run, and in most cases, he’s the most athletic guy on the field.” Trent Johnson, Idaho Falls
Chandler Robinson, Skyline, INF
THE PLAYER: The Grizzlies infielder scored 22 runs while batting .346 to earn first-team all-conference honors.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “He’s an absolute compete guy. If I could have 15 Chandler Robinsons ... He plays baseball with an edge and competitiveness that’s hard to beat.” Ryan Alexander, Bonneville
Kaimen Peebles, South Fremont, INF
THE PLAYER: One of the area’s top all-around athletes, Peebles did just about everything for the Cougars, batting .375 with 23 runs scored and 24 RBIs to go with five homers. He also had a 1.66 ERA when on the mound.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “He’s a freak athlete, great shortstop. Great bat and gets a ton of walks and a ton of hit by pitches because he’s such a big presence.” Brady Gardner, Sugar-Salem
Alex Vasquez, Firth, INF
THE PLAYER: The shortstop also played backup catcher and was an all-state selection after a solid defensive season. He also hit .402 with 37 RBIs and scored 39 runs.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “He led us defensively. Anything he got to was almost a guaranteed putout.” Rigo Vasquez, Firth
Dayton Robison, Bonneville, OF
THE PLAYER: Hit .324 and led the Bees with 24 RBIs and seven doubles to earn first-team all-conference accolades.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “Nobody has worked harder than Dayton has over the last three, four years. He is a player you put into the game and know he is going to give you everything he has to help the team win.” Ryan Alexander, Bonneville
Ryan Harris, Sugar-Salem, OF
THE PLAYER: One of the top defensive outfielders in 3A District 6 with a .960 fielding percentage while contributing at the plate with 15 RBIs and nine doubles as a leadoff hitter.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “He’s a great centerfielder ... he had a really good district and state tournament and pitched a couple of games for us that really helped.” Brady Gardner, Sugar-Salem
Easton Kerbs, South Fremont, OF
THE PLAYER: Led the Cougars with a .951 fielding percentage while also tied for the team lead in runs scored with 23. The senior also pitched in eight games and finished with a 3.41 ERA.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “He was kind of our catalyst.” Chad Hill, South Fremont
Davin Luce, Bonneville, P
THE PLAYER: The junior was a force on the mound with a 1.65 ERA and 63 strikeouts to go with just nine walks in 42.1 innings. Named second-team all-state and was also among the Bees top hitters with a .365 average.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “He’s a kid that I think the sky’s the limit for him.” Ryan Alexander, Bonneville.
Nathan Park, Firth, P
THE PLAYER: Helped lead Firth to the 2A state title game as the team’s ace, finishing 6-0 with a 1.85 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 45.1 innings. He was also a threat at the plate, hitting .411 with 39 RBIs, 25 runs and a slugging percentage of 0.726 to earn first-team all-state honors.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “He’s just a solid player all the way around ... I voted for him on the all-state team for player of the year in 2A. In my head, he’s that good.” Ryan Millick, Challis-Mackay
Tommy Woodcock, Sugar-Salem, C
THE PLAYER: The sophomore was a terror at the plate, hitting .506 with 32 RBIs and a 0.771 slugging percentage in 26 games and was named second-team all-state after helping lead the Diggers to the 3A District 6 title and a berth in the state tournament.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “He’s one of the best offensive guys in the conference ... He just does everything well.” Chad Hill, South Fremont
Eliot Jones, Idaho Falls, Utility
THE PLAYER: Jones did just about everything for the Tigers, playing infield, outfield and even pitching. He hit .471 with 31 RBIs and had eight doubles, eight triples and five home runs to go with 23 stolen bases.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “Eliot is a very versatile type of kid. He’s a baseball player.” Ryan Alexander, Bonneville
SECOND TEAM
Infield
Trey Olson, Skyline
RJ Philps, Challis-Mackay
Trayson Kostial, Madison
Hank Richardson, North Fremont
Pitchers
Jackson Gardner, Sugar-Salem
Dax Whitney, Blackfoot
Catcher
Eli Hayes, Blackfoot
Outfield
Hunter Miller, Idaho Falls
Carson Harris, Sugar-Salem
Ethan Garner, Madison
Utility
Max Groberg, Idaho Falls
HONORABLE MENTION
Aaron Archibald, Rigby; Ethan Belnap, Skyline; Jack Boudrero, Rigby; Dax Cherry, North Fremont; Mike Christensen, Idaho Falls; Logan Crane, Madison; Landen Drake, Madison; Dakota Eagle, Salmon; Bryson Forbush, South Fremont; Hunter Goedhardt, North Fremont; Catcher Gummow, Bonneville; Conner Hall, Thunder Ridge; AJ Hill, North Fremont; Ryan Horvath, Skyline; Kolby Landon, Thunder Ridge; Jarret Leal, Shelley; Jordan Lenz, North Fremont; Coltin Lyda, Idaho Falls; Rugar Nicholls, Challis-Mackay; Jarett Ollar, Challis-Mackay; Tanner Olsen, Sugar-Salem; Carson Packer, North Fremont; Burton Park, Firth; Sam Park, Firth; Strider Perry, Firth; George Price, Skyline; Cody Rydalch, Madison; Riley Sutton, Madison; Jeffrey Williams, Madison; Ben Wilson, Blackfoot; RJ Woods, Bonneville; Peyson Yancey, South Fremont.