The Wonder

This image released by Netflix shows Florence Pugh as Lib Wright in a scene from "The Wonder."

 Christopher Barr/Netflix via AP

It is 1862 in a remote Irish village when an English nurse is called in by a local council to observe and investigate a phenomenon in the haunting new film “ The Wonder.” There is, she’s told, an 11-year-old girl who has not eaten food in four months and seems to still be healthy.

The nurse, Lib Wright (Florence Pugh), is to watch the girl, in alternating shifts with a nun — it is Ireland, of course— and report back as to what she observes. They say they’d like to know if it’s a miracle or not, though most seem to have made up their minds that they’d rather not actually hear if it’s the latter.


