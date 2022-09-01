BLACKFOOT — It’s a tough job but someone has to to it.
One of the more unseen events kicking off the Eastern Idaho State Fair every year takes place when members of the southeast Idaho media gather to take part in judging what food vendors have to offer, and the 2022 edition took place Thursday at the fairgrounds.
It’s an event that leaves the judges stuffed, but it’s all in the name of giving the public an idea of what to look for as they save their appetites for a taste of some fair food. The judges sample all the goodies in four separate categories — best new sweets, best new entrees, Sweetest of Them All, and Fairest of Them All.
Winners receive a banner to hang in their booth declaring them the 2022 champions and display the Golden Corndog and Golden Apple trophies during fair week, which starts Friday.
As is the case every year, the competition is stiff, the results are close, but someone has to be declared a champion in each category.
This year’s top finishers in each category are as follows:
There was also voting online for a People’s Choice winner, which was the Whipped Huckleberry Lemon Smasher from the Lemon Smashers booth.
There were plenty more tasty items to try during the judging, which started with Smokin’ B’s Bubba Burger. The Blackhawk BBQ Spicy Pork Boy was in a wrap filled with pork, mac and cheese, with jalapenos providing a definite kick.
Fazackerley Fudge had a caramel apple with some extra creamy and thick caramel. The Outlaw Country Fry from Outlaw Catering was a standout.
The smoked salmon on a bagel drew high marks for both appearance and taste, with the salmon sitting on top of cream cheese with a garnish giving it color.
Smokin’ B had a dish called Bowl of Pig Slop (got to love the names, but don’t let those names keep anyone away) featuring fries covered with mac and cheese and a strip of bacon.
The Raspberry Cream Cheese Brownie was topped with chocolate and was served on a stick to keep things neat.
Blackhawk BBQ also offered a S’mores Nacho” with graham crackers to scoop up toasted mini marshmallows, whipped cream and chocolate chips topped with chocolate syrup.
The last two entries in Fairest of Them All made for some tough competition to close things out, with Smokin’ B serving the Whole Dam Farm with fries, mac and cheese, and three different barbecued meats. The Warhawk was a stunner, a sandwich piled high on a bun with a variety of meats and cheese. The Warhawk Jr., was served during the judging, and even the smaller serving was too big to get in the mouth. The full-size offering was mountainous.
This year’s fair will feature sold-out shows in each of the main grandstand concerts. EISF Manager Brandon Bird said over $400,000 is generated from the fair to go to community youth programs.