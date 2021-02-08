ATOMIC CITY — The former mayor of Atomic City was released on his own recognizance Monday morning after being arrested Sunday night and spending the night in the Bingham County Jail after allegedly firing a gun while intoxicated at a man riding a four-wheeler in the small, rural community on Sunday, authorities said.
Chris Polatis, 62, was inside his 2019 GMC pickup truck when he allegedly shot at the the man on the four-wheeler, who was exercising his dogs, said Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland.
Polatis was charged with illegal discharge of a firearm and resisting and obstructing an officer, Rowland said. Polatis appeared before 7th District Magistrate Scott Hansen Monday and was released from jail without bail.
Rowland said his office receive the call at 3:47 p.m. regarding the incident, which occurred at 1772 North, 2650 West.
No one was injured during the incident. The charge of resisting and obstructing is a misdemeanor and the weapons law violations are a felony, Rowland said. The sheriff’s office had previously listed the weapons charge as discharging a firearm at an inhabited home but changed it on Monday morning.
Polatis was taken into custody by Bingham County Sheriff’s deputies.
Rowland said Polatis went into his home after leaving the scene. He did not answer the door when deputies arrived to question him, Rowland said. According to the sheriff, the deputies then attempted to contact Polatis by phone but he didn’t answer. The deputies returned to his home after questioning a witness, and he finally answered the door and was taken into custody, Rowland said.
Rowland did not specify how many shots Polatis allegedly fired. The sheriff also declined to speculate about what triggered the incident, adding only, “The fact that Mr. Polatis was intoxicated didn’t help.”
Rowland was uncertain what type of firearm was allegedly used in the shooting, but he said the county planned to execute search warrants of Polatis’ home and truck on Monday.
Atomic City is a small Bingham County town with a population of about 30 people located between Blackfoot and Arco, less than 30 miles west of Blackfoot. Atomic City residents and law enforcement authorities said the town at one time was quite peaceful, but things have become more contentious during recent years, due in part to enforcement of local ordinances.
Former Atomic City councilman Dave Sonnenberg said things at one time were friendly enough in the community that mayors and city council members were chosen by the draw of cards from a deck, with the high cards getting the positions.
“But that’s changed, and the community’s reputation (for contention) is becoming known more throughout the (Snake River) valley,” Sonnenberg said.
Atomic City residents voted to disincorporate in the November general election with 13 voters in favor of disincorporation to two against, turning law enforcement, operations and property over to the county.
The distance from Blackfoot to Atomic City has created some challenges in officers’ response to disturbances, but Rowland said his department is up to the challenge.
“Every time we get called for law enforcement services in Atomic City, we respond,” he added. “Every time.”