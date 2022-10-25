Sheriff Craig Rowland

Rowland

BLACKFOOT — The man who once led an office devoted to enforcing the law found himself subject to it on Tuesday. 

District Judge Stephen Dunn ordered disgraced former Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland to serve three years on probation and 10 days in jail after he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault after threatening a woman with a gun after her church youth group left a Thanksgiving card on Rowland's door. 

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.