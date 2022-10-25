BLACKFOOT — The man who once led an office devoted to enforcing the law found himself subject to it on Tuesday.
District Judge Stephen Dunn ordered disgraced former Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland to serve three years on probation and 10 days in jail after he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault after threatening a woman with a gun after her church youth group left a Thanksgiving card on Rowland's door.
Rowland was not taken into custody after the sentencing, as Dunn allowed him to arrange with his probation officer to serve his 10-day sentence.
The sentence brought an end to a case that began in November 2021 when a youth group from Rowland's church attempted to leave a "thankful turkey" card for his wife.
Rowland stopped the victim's car as she was driving away, pulled her out of the vehicle, pointed his gun at her head and told her he was going to shoot her. He initially defended his actions when he was charged almost a month after the incident, refusing to resign despite repeated calls from community leaders to do so.
Rowland pleaded guilty in August after hiring a new attorney.
“The defendant’s actions that night last November broke Idaho law," Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden said in a news release. "Now he will suffer the appropriate consequences. Our system worked and justice has been served."
Two of the victims who were in the passenger seat of the car said Rowland also pointed the gun at them.
Several victims and their parents gave impact statements. Several themes connected their experience: feelings of betrayal by Rowland and a fear of law enforcement in general, a sense of anxiety that interrupted their day-to-day lives and relationships, and repeatedly being blamed by community members who told them that what happened that night was their fault.
"I have been told to my face by friends and family that I ruined a good man's life," said one victim, the youngest girl in the car the night of the incident.
"Law enforcement, church leaders and adults in general — I don't see them the way I used to," she later added.
Several of the other victims also said they had received harassment from supporters of Rowland.
"They would tell me I was wrong about what happened even though I was there," one of the other girls said.
In his comments before sentencing, Dunn noted several of the impact statements began by saying everyone knew what happened on Nov. 9.
"I wish that was true," Dunn said. He noted that several letters of support he received admitted they didn't know what happened, but that they assumed Rowland acted correctly.
Dunn also said he was angry when he heard people were blaming the victims for reporting Rowland.
"People who say stuff like that ought to get the same sentence (Rowland) is," Dunn said.
The victims also discussed fears they felt after the gun threat. Several of the girls said walking or driving by Rowland's house gave them anxiety. One of the girls recalled seeing Rowland's wife in church the Sunday after the incident and said she rarely attends services to avoid running into Rowland or his wife.
"I would hear his voice yelling at us while sitting in math (class)," one girl said.
The mother of one of the victims said she went downstairs to find her daughter crying as she explained what had happened. When she called 911, the dispatcher was reportedly unsure whether an officer would be able to talk to them.
"I am shocked they would even consider not taking the statement," the mother said.
The father of another girl thanked Deputy Attorney General Jeff Nye for making sure Rowland was held accountable, and Blackfoot Police Department Chief Scott Gay for reporting a conversation with Rowland in which the two discussed the gun threat.
Wasden thanked the victims for speaking out in a statement after the sentencing.
“I want to take a moment to thank the victims for their willingness to participate as witnesses in the case," Wasden said in his news release. "Doing so was very difficult at times, but each one showed bravery well beyond their years. I commend them for their steadfastness and recognize that without them, justice would not have been served.”
Defense attorney Dennis Wilkinson portrayed his client as a family man who had family to support him. Wilkinson noted Rowland has no criminal history and that the presentence investigation found Rowland was at a very low risk to reoffend.
"It took him a lifetime to build that kind of support," Wilkinson said. He argued that the sentence should reflect that Rowland's actions were far from his typical behavior.
Nye agreed Rowland's low risk of reoffense made him a candidate for probation, though he argued the probation should be supervised. He also requested that Rowland be required to enter an anger management program. Nye said he was concerned may have an "underlying mental health issue" that influenced his behavior.
Dunn agreed the probation should be supervised, calling unsupervised probation "an oxymoron." He also ordered Rowland to serve 40 hours of community service and that he attend six therapy sessions, adding that the therapist should write a report on whether they believed he needed further treatment.
Dunn told Rowland that he did not think the former sheriff was a threat to the community, but that his actions should not be treated as a mistake.
"You made a terrible choice, but it's still a choice," Dunn said.
