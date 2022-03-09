BLACKFOOT -- Former Blackfoot Mayor C. Dean Hill passed away from causes incident to age on Tuesday, March 8, surrounded by his wife and family.
Hill served two terms on the Blackfoot City Council and two terms as mayor. During his term as mayor he acquired the railroad depot for the city and he, Gary Gifford, Rex Call, and Dean Yancey organized the potato museum. They also started the Blackfoot Pride Days Celebration, now known as Celebrate Blackfoot.
The present City Hall and Library were built during his administration. During his service on the city council, the Jensen Grove Park and Lake were started along with the buildings for the fire department and the swimming pool.
Hill was born Jan. 1, 1931 at the home of his grandfather, John Keele, in Groveland, the son of Clarence Wheeler and Myrtle Keele Hill. With the exception of three years in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War, two years apprenticing as a mortician in Salt Lake City, and a year of mortuary college in California, he lived his entire life in Blackfoot.
He joined the staff of Sandberg Funeral Home in 1958, and became a partner in 1963, when the name was changed to Sandberg-Hill Funeral Home. In 1970 he became sole owner. He retired and sold the funeral home to Perry Hawker in 1995.
He married Norma Jean Hoenes Feb. 26, 1951, in Blackfoot. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple. They are the parents of seven children. Norma died in 1989. He later married Pauline Randall in 1996 in Salt Lake City.
Hill received the coveted Best Foot Forward award from the Chamber of Commerce in 1984 for his service to the community. He served for 10 years as chairman of the Bingham County Red Cross Chapter, was member of the Blackfoot Rotary club for 32 years, and he served on the board of the Road to Recovery.
He was a former board member of the Blackfoot District of the Boy Scouts of America, and served as PTA president. He served three years as Commander of the Stewart Hoover Post 23 of the American Legion. He was one of the founders of the Bingham County Historical Society and served as its first chairman.
He was instrumental in obtaining the Tom Bond collection for the museum, President of the Sons of the Utah Pioneers, and recipient of the Modern Pioneer Award. Following his retirement he drove "Meals on Wheels" for several years for the Senior Citizens Center. He was also a volunteer driver and drove the veterans van for the Veterans Administration taking veterans to the VA hospital in Salt Lake each week.
He was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many teaching and leadership positions including a member of the bishopric in Riverside.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Hawker Funeral Home on Saturday, March 12, at 2 p.m. There will be a viewing Friday evening, March 11, from 6-8 p.m. at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 South Shilling, with a viewing one hour prior to the services on Saturday. Internment will be in the Grove City Cemetery.
A full obituary appears inside today's edition of the Bingham News Chronicle.