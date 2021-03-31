FORT HALL — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development recently announced awarding of an Indian Housing Block Grant to the Fort Hall Housing Authority in the amount of $938,798, in addition to the annual $1.357,868 funding allocation. These grants are designed to benefit low-income American Indian families.
The Biden administration’s American Rescue Plan allocated additional funding for COVID-19 response, including $450 million for Native Americans. This additional funding is intended to aid the Fort Hall community in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Lorraine Shay, executive director for the Fort Hall Housing Authority, stated: “We submitted for the grant, but we did not expect to receive so much. Now we will work with the Tribes to ensure the additional funds are used to address Tribal housing needs.”
These funds will be used to assist Tribes to prevent, prepare for and respond to COVID-19. Last year, the Fort Hall Housing Authority received $415,000 for CARES relief and was used to purchase four manufactured homes for COVID-19 isolation units, emergency rental assistance, housing utilities and personal protective equipment for their housing residents.