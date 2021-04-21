POCATELLO — A 19-year-old Fort Hall man was sentenced to serve three years and six months in federal prison last week for stabbing a man in the abdomen in April 2020 and deserting him on the side of the road after stealing his van, according to court records.
Senior U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill sentenced Lance Jonathan Broncho to serve the 40 months in a federal prison in Sheridan, Oregon, after Broncho pleaded guilty to one count of assault resulting in serious bodily injury this past December, court records say.
Broncho was also ordered to serve three years of probation following his prison sentence.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office of Idaho announced Broncho’s sentence on Monday.
The April 6, 2020, incident in which Broncho stabbed a man, identified only in court documents by his initials J.K., began with Broncho and J.K. travelling together in J.K.’s van from Twin Falls to the Fort Hall Reservation, court records say. Shortly after midnight on April 7, 2020, Broncho stabbed J.K. several times in the abdomen, left him seriously wounded on the side of the road and stole the van, court records say.
A passerby located J.K and called police, who located him injured on the side of the road. J.K. was transported to the hospital where he underwent surgery for his stab wounds and ultimately survived.
An FBI agent arrested Broncho in Blackfoot on July 8, 2020, about two weeks after a federal arrest warrant was issued against him, the Idaho State Journal reported this past July. When interviewed, Broncho admitted to stabbing the victim and taking his van.
A doctor stated that the victim's injuries constituted serious bodily injury, meaning that they carried a substantial risk of death, extreme physical pain, and protracted and obvious disfigurement, court records say.
Broncho was also ordered to pay restitution to J.K. up to the full amount of any losses he incurred, including all medical bills, court records say.
In addition to the FBI, the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes assisted in the investigation into this incident.