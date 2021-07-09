FORT HALL — Several local fire departments were battling a raging wildfire on the Fort Hall Reservation Friday that reportedly injured a firefighter, damaged multiple structures and caused evacuations.
The fire was reported around 2 p.m. Friday in the rural Ross Fork Creek Road area east of Interstate 15 and the blaze had been on the move ever since.
Reports indicated that multiple structures had been damaged by the flames and several Ross Fork Creek Road area residents had been evacuated because the wildfire was threatening their homes.
One firefighter was reportedly transported from the scene via ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, but further details on the firefighter's injuries had not been released.
Ross Fork Creek Road was shut down because of the blaze and the public was asked to stay away from the area until the fire was extinguished.
The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes were activating their emergency operations center, an indication of the seriousness of the situation.
The emergency operations center coordinated the efforts of the several local fire departments on the scene battling the fire as well as get information about the blaze out to the public and media.
Authorities have not yet commented on the fire's possible cause or how many acres had been scorched.