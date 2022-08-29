Bumps and bruises
BINGHAM HEALTHCARE

It’s that time of year again when the smell of freshly cut grass, the Friday night lights, and two-a-day practices mean one thing: football season has returned, for some. In addition, hundreds of local athletes are prepping for the start of volleyball, soccer, cross country, rodeos, and cheerleading.

When it comes to sports, winning may be important, but staying safe and healthy is also a priority. Every hit, kick, block, and score is accompanied by a risk of injury. If an athlete sustains an injury on a Friday night or during the weekend at a game, many may not know where to get help for the injury. This is why Bingham Healthcare Orthopedics & Sports Medicine holds a Bumps and Bruises Clinic every Saturday morning, providing eastern Idaho student athletes with access to sports medicine professionals so an athlete can return to their sport quickly and safely.

