BLACKFOOT — Bingham County residents have been experiencing frigid temperatures in the single digits or below zero in recent days, and many houses have suffered from their water pipes freezing.
While this problem can be remedied, there are many steps that can be taken to avoid this problem from arising in the first place, local experts say.
Pipes are most in danger of freezing when they go a couple of days without any water usage. Professionals who work with pipes and plumbing have many methods to thaw frozen pipes, but “that’s if it’s already froze up, but the best thing is always to prevent it from freezing,” said Princeton Lee, Blackfoot water superintendent.
One of the easiest solutions Lee recommends is to leave a small stream of water running continuously, no thicker than a pencil. This keeps a steady stream of water moving through the pipes, preventing them from freezing over.
Lee also recommends adjusting the toilet to run continuously if needed, allowing water to flow through. Some houses might have plumbing on an exterior wall, and in that case pipes freezing can be prevented by insulating them well and keeping the heat up in the residence, he said.
Brain Cushman, owner and operator of Cushman Drilling & Pump, also recommends using heat tape to insulate your pipes, because most heat tape has a thermostat built in, so it shuts off when it gets to a certain temperature.
“The best thing to do on some of these is to take some heat tape, and then get some foam installation, and then you can cover that heat tape and you’re usually good. You’re fine to go, don’t have to worry about it. And it doesn’t get it too hot, just enough to keep it from freezing,” Cushman said.
Lee recommends that if someone is experiencing frozen pipes to call the city water department, and they can determine if it’s a problem at the city level or if it’s with the pipes of the residence.
“If it’s a water meter problem, we’ll go ahead and get it fixed,” Lee said. This process should only take about forty five minutes, he added.
Lee has had about 20 people call the city with frozen pipes over the last week. The amount of people who call the city with this problem varies, he said. Last year, they only had three, as it was a mild winter, but other years he’s had 50 people call needing help. If it’s a problem at the city level, they can correct it, but the city can’t help if it’s with the residence’s pipes, and people will have to call professionals to fix it, or take the risk of fixing it themselves.
Cushman works specifically with well water systems, which are more extensively used in the rural areas of Bingham County. There are some city pumps that run water to multiple homes, and some subdivisions that drill community wells, he said.
Much of the time they only have to thaw out the pressure switch to restore water flow, but if it’s more extensive the thicker piping will freeze. In either case, residents can do damage to their system if they do the wrong thing to get water going again, which will cost money and leave them without water for a longer period of time.
“If you’re not careful with it you can melt pipes or melt plastic wires. You can do some damage with it,” Cushman said. “It’s best just to call the professionals if you’re unsure what to do.”