THOMAS -- The Snake River Panthers' 2022 football season ended Friday night with a 27-14 loss to the Fruitland Grizzlies in the opening round of the 3A state playoffs.
But Snake River didn't go down without a fight.
The Panthers mounted a furious comeback attempt in the waning minutes of the fourth quarter, but it wasn't enough to climb out of the hole they fell into up to that point.
Snake River ended the year with a 6-3 record overall in Jeff Dalley's return as the Panthers' head coach.
Penalties and turnovers were killers for Snake River against the Grizzlies. The fact that Fruitland controlled the line of scrimmage didn't help the Panthers.
"They didn't quit, we just didn't get the start we wanted," Dalley said. "Fruitland's a good team, they just handled us up front. We couldn't get anything going. You've got to win up front and they beat us up front tonight. Hats off to them. They came in with a good game plan and they executed it. We couldn't bust it.
"There were a few penalties when we got moving. We just couldn't make a play when we needed one. They were making plays and we weren't."
Turnovers started making a difference early in the first quarter with Fruitland defensive back Theo Jackson picking off a Danny Wray pass, and the Grizzlies moved the ball effectively on offense. Fruitland got on the scoreboard with 4:17 left in the period on a 17-yard pass from Luke Barinaga to Jackson, and Chandan Husfloen's kick made it 7-0.
Jackson hauled in a long pass down to Snake River's two yard line with 18 seconds left in the second quarter to set up a scoring run by Lane Roberts from there, and Fruitland went into the locker room with a 14-0 lead at halftime.
The Grizzlies drove as far as the Panthers' 24 before Snake River put up a defensive stand to get the third quarter going. The Panthers' offense came alive a bit after that and Snake River started moving more efficiently but a holding call killed that momentum in Fruitland territory.
The Grizzlies went right back at it to open the fourth quarter with Roberts scoring on a three-yard run off right tackle to pad their lead at 21-0 with 9:20 on the clock.
Snake River answered back after that. A long pass to Andy Serna drew a pass interference call on Fruitland to put the Panthers in the red zone. The Panthers finally got on the board with 4:37 left when Wray rolled to his right and hit Titan Martin in the end zone from two yards away.
Snake River went for an onside kick and the Panthers recovered it, but another turnover proved to be disastrous when Wray threw into the flat and Roberts picked it off, racing 80 yards down the left sideline for Fruitland's final touchdown.
The Panthers scored again with 1:34 left when Wray found Serna in the middle of the end zone on an 11-yard pass. Snake River went for another onside kick but Fruitland recovered that time and all the Grizzlies had to do was kneel down to run out the clock.
Dalley felt good about the season.
"I'm happy, it was a great season," he said. "The kids fought. They've come a long way. I'm proud of every one of the seniors. It was a great group of seniors. I hate to see those kids go. Now we'll wait for the next group to step up and see what kind of mark they leave."
FRUITLAND 7 7 0 13 -- 27
SNAKE RIVER 0 0 0 14 -- 14
F - Jackson 17 pass from Barinaga (Husfloen kick)
F - Roberts 2 run (Husfloen kick)
F - Roberts 3 run (Husfloen kick)
SR - Martin 2 pass from Wray (Serna kick)
F - Roberts 80 interception return (kick failed)
SR - Serna 11 pass from Wray (Serna kick)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.