BLACKFOOT — The building at 126 W. Bridge here has quite a history behind it, and it’s been going through quite a change on the inside and outside as the marketing firm Get Found First prepares to open in its new location in November.
There is brickwork inside and outside that harkens back to the feel of the building from its early days as a J.C. Penney store. There are beams inside that have been there since it was built.
There will be offices and meeting rooms throughout the three-level building, along with plenty of amenities that will attract the more modern employee with a more relaxed, open look and feel on the main level, a meditation area, a game area.
It will give downtown Blackfoot a very different look and feel, a bit on the progressive side, and it will reflect the progressive vision that managing partners Michael Johnson and Katie Harris have had for the company.
It’s that vision, with some helpful advice given along the way by major players such as Google, that has brought the company far. For a second consecutive year, Get Found First landed on the Inc. 5000’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America at 1,308.
While some people have known the building as the old Penney’s building, others have known it as the home of M&H Office Supply.
The work being done inside the building is pointing toward a mix of old and new, with a large mural to be seen inside the front doors giving a tribute to the community, making the building a bit of a showcase in the region.
Prior to the renovation, the building has sat vacant for about eight years, Johnson said.
”It’s in a great spot downtown,” he added. “It’s one of the few buildings with enough square footage to actually do something significant and have room for our organization.”
”A few years ago we really had a decision to make,” Harris said. “We were growing super fast.”
The roots of Get Found First go back as far as 2012, when a friend of Johnson’s from the mission hired him to start a marketing branch for his company in Idaho. He ended up feeling overworked after landing a major client. In 2013 he hooked up with Harris, working on the same community project as Johnson.
”I literally followed him out one day and said, ‘You should hire me,’” Harris said. “We were both working for that other agency and did that for about the next six months and learned a lot.”
They had a similar vision for how a marketing business should be run and decided to go out on their own.
”We thought, ‘let’s just form a company with the values we care about and do it our way,’” Johnson said.
They worked out of their cars, they hustled, had an office in Harris’ house. Harris said they were lucky at that point in time that clients from Idaho and Utah decided to stay with them.
Johnson said 90 percent of their clients aren’t from this area. They have several large local clients they’ve worked with on advertising for websites, digital marketing strategies, building websites, running Google Ads campaigns. They manage about $25 million a year in ads on Google. They build about 100 websites a year.
They found that people didn’t believe a good marketing company could be run out of Blackfoot, looking instead to Boise or Salt Lake City. So they looked for clients outside of Idaho.
”Our whole business started to build with clients in Los Angeles and Chicago and New York, and that was fine with us,” Harris said. “We were perfectly happy with that.”
She said things started to change in 2015, when Google entered the picture for them in a big way when they had acquired Get Found First from Stuart Draper, originally running their company as Perfect Point Marketing.
Google was looking for reputable partners in their platform. Google came to Blackfoot to interview them along with their clients during state fair week.
”Google’s been an amazing partner for us since that day,” Harris said. “They’ve helped us to train and grow and think bigger.”
One thing that changed their thinking was when Google asked to see some of Get Found First’s clients, but they didn’t have much in the way of local clients. Google told them they needed to think differently, calling them one of the premier digital marketing agencies in the country. They were advised to go out in their own community and help businesses grow in the area.
”It shifted the way we thought,” Harris said.
A private equity firm in New York came along and saw the growth that was going on and helped them land several large companies and has continued to be a good source of business, Johnson added.
”We believe in big things,” Harris said. “You can be from Blackfoot and do big things. It was just something we both believed in our hearts. And now it’s one of the values of our whole company. We believe in big things, we’re driven to excel.”
The company has 49 employees, and they’re expecting to reach 60 in the near future.
They’re focused on acquiring local talent, taking people from the area who don’t know anything about the business and training them from the ground up with a state-of-the-art training program with on-the-job paid training, bringing up students out of high school and making them workforce-ready.
With the age of the building, there were problems with things such as asbestos; 125,000 pounds of trash was hauled away to the dump, demolishing most things and saving what they could.
The building has gone from three drop ceilings to a 29-foot high ceiling.
”There’s no way this building could have ever been made what it is right now without the help of the (Blackfoot) Urban Renewal Agency,” Johnson said. They asked BURA for nearly one-quarter of the total $2 million cost to help with blight, economic development, and the facade. “That BURA grant took this building that was vacant, no taxes were being paid, and helped turn it into something.”
”The BURA grant allowed us to think big and think ‘what could it be?’” Harris added.
”It made it possible to be downtown where we wanted to be and take a building that the city wasn’t taxing, that had a lot of potential, has a lot of history here. It was a big undertaking we couldn’t have done without (BURA).”
He expects that in 30 years they will have paid off “every dime” BURA will have given them. He expects an economic boost in employees buying homes in the area, paying local taxes, shopping at local businesses, building roots in the community.
”It incentivizes a company to take a blighted building that private investment would never put money into,” Johnson said. “You’re taking a building that’s blighted and been an eyesore downtown and you’ve turned it into something people can be proud of. It attracts talent, attracts employees, helps a business that contributes to our local economy continue to grow.
”A lot of the money that we’re bringing in is from out of the state. It’s not like we’re just recirculating local cash. We’re bringing outside cash here.”