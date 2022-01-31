This year is the 19th Annual National Wear Red day. Join us in making a life-saving fashion statement by wearing red. “GO RED for Women” is a national public awareness day urging women and people from all walks of life to “go red” to bring attention to the leading cause of death amongst women: heart disease and stroke.
Heart disease is the No. 1 cause of death for women in the United States. Cardiovascular disease in the U.S. kills approximately one woman every 80 seconds. The good news is that 80% of cardiac events may be prevented with education and lifestyle changes, according to the American Heart Association (AHA).
As February is American Heart Health Month, on Friday help us turn all Bingham Healthcare facilities and eastern Idaho RED. Show your commitment to saving women’s lives by wearing something red, like a dress, tie, jacket, scarf, hat, blouse, shirt, or even a flower. This is a symbol of your support for women’s heart health.
Heart disease refers to several types of diseases of the heart, blood, arteries, and veins. Having heart disease can often result in heart failure, heart attack, stroke, or peripheral artery disease. The risks for developing heart disease range from age, gender, family history, diet, blood pressure, level of cholesterol, diabetes, obesity, and stress.
It doesn’t take much to improve your heart health. In fact, heart disease is about 80 percent preventable when you make the right choices. By making small improvements to your health, you will make a big difference. Start with one or two.
Get Your Numbers:
Ask your family doctor to check your blood pressure, cholesterol, and glucose. Keeping your blood pressure within the healthy range of the 130s/80s reduces the strain on your heart, arteries, and kidneys, keeping you healthier longer. By controlling your cholesterol, you are giving your arteries their best chance to remain clear of plaque blockages. Most of the food we eat is turned into glucose (blood sugar) that our bodies use for energy.
Over time, high levels of blood sugar can damage your heart, kidneys, eyes, and nerves.
Own Your Lifestyle:
Stop smoking, lose weight, be physically active, and eat healthy. By quitting smoking, you’ll reduce your risk of developing cardiovascular disease. When you lose weight, you’ll reduce the burden on your heart, lungs, blood vessels and skeleton. A healthy diet is one of your best weapons for fighting cardiovascular disease.
Raise Your Voice: Advocate for more women-related research and education.
Educate Your Family: Make healthy food choices for you and your family. Teach your kids the importance of staying active.
Donate: Show your support with a donation of time or money.
Check Your Heart
To promote good heart health, be sure to take care of yourself and visit your primary care physician at least once a year. Have a discussion with your primary care doctor to see where you are. If your levels are out of range, your doctor may prescribe medications that can help control these risk factors.
If you need a primary care physician, please call (208) 785-4100 to find one in your area, or visit www.BinghamMemorial.org.