BLACKFOOT — The Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds has been busy this week as RVs and trailers have been arriving for the East Idaho Spring Classic Dog Show.
The show starts Thursday and runs through Sunday. This show is not open to the public for 2021.
Each year the entries have grown and for 2019 there were upwards of 1,600 dogs in many types of competitions, including conformation, junior showmanship, obedience, rally, and agility.
This show will include a national competition for the Beauceron breed, a French herding dog.
Participating clubs include the Pocatello Kennel Club and the Eagle Rock Kennel Club.